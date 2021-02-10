- The Québec Government has issued the environmental decree, authorising the construction of Nouveau Monde's Matawinie mining project

KEY MILESTONE REACHED AS NOUVEAU MONDE RECEIVES QUEBEC GOVERNMENT AUTHORISATION TO BUILD WHAT IS SET TO BECOME THE WESTERN WORLD'S LARGEST GRAPHITE MINE

- In line with its ethos, Nouveau Monde's development plan embraces sustainable development measures, including water management system, tailings co-disposal, progressive land reclamation and biodiversity protection, acclaimed by the government's environmental experts

- Eco-engineering advancing to ensure optimal design of the site's infrastructure and progressive reclamation with vegetation that bolsters biodiversity and captures carbon

- Community welcomes project as a positive contributor for socio-economic development, including direct and indirect employment

- Experienced team assembled to finalize robust project schedule, costs and execution; early works to start in Q2-2021

- The decree covers a production level of 100,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of high-quality graphite material, which will form part of Nouveau Monde's value-added anode strategy - supplying material for the electrical vehicles and renewable energy storage industries

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC, February 10, 2020 - Following a rigorous environmental review, the Québec Government has issued a ministerial decree authorising Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.'s ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) Matawinie mining project for a 100,000-tpa high-purity graphite concentrate production. Located only 150 km north of Montréal, the Company's world-class deposit constitutes the largest projected graphite operation in North America and Europe and is expected to become the world's first all-electric open-pit mine.