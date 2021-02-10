Key Milestone Reached as Nouveau Monde Receives Quebec Government Authorisation to Build What is Set to Become the Western World’s Largest Graphite Mine

 

10.02.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- The Québec Government has issued the environmental decree, authorising the construction of Nouveau Monde's Matawinie mining project

- In line with its ethos, Nouveau Monde's development plan embraces sustainable development measures, including water management system, tailings co-disposal, progressive land reclamation and biodiversity protection, acclaimed by the government's environmental experts

- Eco-engineering advancing to ensure optimal design of the site's infrastructure and progressive reclamation with vegetation that bolsters biodiversity and captures carbon

- Community welcomes project as a positive contributor for socio-economic development, including direct and indirect employment

- Experienced team assembled to finalize robust project schedule, costs and execution; early works to start in Q2-2021

- The decree covers a production level of 100,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of high-quality graphite material, which will form part of Nouveau Monde's value-added anode strategy - supplying material for the electrical vehicles and renewable energy storage industries

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC, February 10, 2020 - Following a rigorous environmental review, the Québec Government has issued a ministerial decree authorising Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.'s ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) Matawinie mining project for a 100,000-tpa high-purity graphite concentrate production. Located only 150 km north of Montréal, the Company's world-class deposit constitutes the largest projected graphite operation in North America and Europe and is expected to become the world's first all-electric open-pit mine.

