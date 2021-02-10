 

TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to Sustained Demand in Ohio

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT is now being manufactured at a rate of more than 57,000 ten-pack cartons per month (over 690,000 cartons per year), which reflects a 233% increase from a production rate of 12 pallets per month to 40 pallets per month as of this week. This increase was prompted by sustained demand for TAAT in Ohio as well as anticipated demand from smokers aged 21+ in other U.S. states who will be able to purchase TAAT online directly from the Company when its e-commerce portal launches this quarter.

Recent improvements to the Company’s processing facility in Las Vegas, Nevada have enabled TAAT to produce a greater volume of Beyond Tobacco, the product’s base material which is refined in-house using a 14-step process including a patent-pending refinement technique. Additionally, the Company has coordinated with its contract manufacturer, who also produces cigarettes for regional and global tobacco brands, to allocate additional production bandwidth to making TAAT in order to maintain the current output with the ability to scale further upward as needed. After dispatching this week’s second shipment of Beyond Tobacco on Friday February 12, 2021, the Company will have shipped a total of nine pallets of base material for the week of February 8, 2021.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bfa1713-0674-4535 ...

Pallets of the Beyond Tobacco base material, pictured in the Company’s Las Vegas, NV facility, are ready for shipment to the Company’s contract manufacturer. In the week of February 8, 2021, a total of nine pallets will have been shipped to the contract manufacturer.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Now that we are in the ‘execution’ phase on our roadmap to gaining penetration in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry, manufacturing our product has become even more crucial to our success, so that we can satisfy our proven demand with a consistent supply. As we continue to place TAAT with tobacco retailers in Ohio, and as we prepare to launch the TAAT e-commerce portal this quarter, we have taken proactive steps to ensure a strong supply of TAAT is always on hand to fill orders, with more in the pipeline. More importantly, this has provided us the opportunity to begin forming standard operating procedures for scaling our manufacturing resources even further, which I believe could prove valuable in the near future.”

