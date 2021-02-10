Akelius Residential Property Financing B.V. - Post-stabilisation Period Announcement
10 February 2021
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Akelius Residential Property Financing B.V.
Post-stabilisation Period Announcement
Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 9 February 2021, Danske Bank A/S (contact: Syndicate – Morten Grove; telephone: + 45 45 14 70 33) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Securities
|Issuer:
|Akelius Residential Property Financing B.V.
|Guarantor(s) (if any):
|Akelius Residential Property AB (publ)
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 600,000,000
|Description:
|EUR 600,000,000 0.750 per cent. Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes due 22 February 2030, ISIN: XS2301127119
|Offer price:
|98.983 per cet.
Stabilisation Manager(s)
|Name(s):
|BNP Paribas, Danske Bank and Swedbank
