Akelius Residential Property Financing B.V. - Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 9 February 2021, Danske Bank A/S (contact: Syndicate – Morten Grove; telephone: + 45 45 14 70 33) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: Akelius Residential Property Financing B.V. Guarantor(s) (if any): Akelius Residential Property AB (publ) Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 600,000,000 Description: EUR 600,000,000 0.750 per cent. Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes due 22 February 2030, ISIN: XS2301127119 Offer price: 98.983 per cet.

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP Paribas, Danske Bank and Swedbank



