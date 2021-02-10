 

Mimecast to Present at the Goldman Sachs Virtual Technology and Internet Conference 2021

10.02.2021   

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading security and cyber resilience company, today announced Peter Bauer, Mimecast Chief Executive Officer and Rafe Brown, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Virtual Technology and Internet Conference.  Mimecast’s presentation, hosted by Goldman Sachs Senior Analyst, Brian Essex, will begin at 2:00 PM EST on February 10, 2021. 

Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation here.

The presentation will be available for 90 days following the live event in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.
Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

Press Contact
Timothy Hamilton
Press@Mimecast.com
617-393-7122

Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
Investors@Mimecast.com
617-393-7074





