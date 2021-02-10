 

Key Milestone Reached as Nouveau Monde Receives Quebec Government Authorisation to Build What is Set to Become the Western World’s Largest Graphite Mine

  • The Québec Government has issued the environmental decree, authorising the construction of Nouveau Monde’s Matawinie mining project
  • In line with its ethos, Nouveau Monde’s development plan embraces sustainable development measures, including water management system, tailings co-disposal, progressive land reclamation and biodiversity protection, acclaimed by the government’s environmental experts
  • Eco-engineering advancing to ensure optimal design of the site’s infrastructure and progressive reclamation with vegetation that bolsters biodiversity and captures carbon
  • Community welcomes project as a positive contributor for socio-economic development, including direct and indirect employment
  • Experienced team assembled to finalize robust project schedule, costs and execution; early works to start in Q2-2021
  • The decree covers a production level of 100,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of high-quality graphite material, which will form part of Nouveau Monde’s value-added anode strategy – supplying material for the electrical vehicles and renewable energy storage industries

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a rigorous environmental review, the Québec Government has issued a ministerial decree authorising Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) Matawinie mining project for a 100,000-tpa high-purity graphite concentrate production. Located only 150 km north of Montréal, the Company’s world-class deposit constitutes the largest projected graphite operation in North America and Europe and is expected to become the world’s first all-electric open-pit mine.

Since filing its bankable feasibility study, Nouveau Monde has invested time and effort to meticulously plan mining and environmental engineering, master the ore metallurgical process to reach 97% purity after simple flotation, de-risk its operation through its demonstration plant, and actively engage with the local community of St-Michel-des-Saints to secure a social license to operate and with the Atikamekw First Nation.

The environmental decree now provides Nouveau Monde with the operational criteria and final design parameters to launch construction activities. From mining development and environmental engineering to metallurgy and project management, the Company has assembled an experienced team with a comprehensive skillset to finalize the robust project schedule, pay close attention to cost control and deliver sound execution.

