Order levels recovering and transformation taking effect - Heidelberg raises target margin for 2020/21

Heidelberg, Germany (ots) - · EBITDA excluding restructuring result increases

after nine months to EUR 147 million (previous year: EUR 117 million)



· Demand recovers in China and Europe; incoming orders in December 2020 back up

on the previous year for the first time





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

· Free cash flow in the third quarter clearly positive at EUR 42 million· Company's transformation yielding tangible successes· Earnings target raised for full financial year 2020/21 - EBITDA marginexcluding restructuring result expected to be approximately 7 percentDue to the increasingly tangible successes yielded by the company'stransformation, plus growing demand from China and, since the third quarter,from Europe, too, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) is raising itstarget operating return for financial year 2020/21 as a whole. Consequently, thecompany anticipates that its EBITDA margin excluding restructuring result willgrow to approximately 7 percent, even though the coronavirus pandemic may leadto a sales decline of around EUR 450 million to EUR 500 million compared to theprevious year (previous year's sales: EUR 2,349 million) for the year as awhole. Previously, Heidelberg had anticipated an EBITDA margin that would, atits lowest, equal that of the previous year at 4.3 percent. It is also anencouraging sign for the coming months that print volumes among Heidelbergcustomers have almost reached the levels of the previous year, with the printvolume in the packaging sector even exceeding the previous year's level."The successful roll-out of the transformation measures has enabled Heidelbergto achieve a clearly positive operating result, despite the huge pressurescaused by COVID-19. When it comes to both our finances and our balance sheet, wehave done our homework. Signs of recovery are now emerging on the markets inChina and Europe that are important to us. That is why our EBITDA target marginexcluding restructuring result is being increased to around 7 percent. Thegrowing interest in our contract business and strong demand for ourelectromobility charging stations are also grounds to be optimistic about thefuture," says Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer, commenting on the developments.Again in the third quarter, the numerous measures of the transformation programlaunched in March of last year more than compensated for the negative effect onearnings caused by a significant drop in sales due to COVID-19. As a result,after nine months of financial year 2020/21 (April 1 to December 31, 2020), theoperating result including effects from the measures that have been implementedwas above that of the same period of the previous year. In addition, the period