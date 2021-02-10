Order levels recovering and transformation taking effect - Heidelberg raises target margin for 2020/21
Heidelberg, Germany (ots) - · EBITDA excluding restructuring result increases
after nine months to EUR 147 million (previous year: EUR 117 million)
· Demand recovers in China and Europe; incoming orders in December 2020 back up
on the previous year for the first time
Due to the increasingly tangible successes yielded by the company's
transformation, plus growing demand from China and, since the third quarter,
from Europe, too, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) is raising its
target operating return for financial year 2020/21 as a whole. Consequently, the
company anticipates that its EBITDA margin excluding restructuring result will
grow to approximately 7 percent, even though the coronavirus pandemic may lead
to a sales decline of around EUR 450 million to EUR 500 million compared to the
previous year (previous year's sales: EUR 2,349 million) for the year as a
whole. Previously, Heidelberg had anticipated an EBITDA margin that would, at
its lowest, equal that of the previous year at 4.3 percent. It is also an
encouraging sign for the coming months that print volumes among Heidelberg
customers have almost reached the levels of the previous year, with the print
volume in the packaging sector even exceeding the previous year's level.
"The successful roll-out of the transformation measures has enabled Heidelberg
to achieve a clearly positive operating result, despite the huge pressures
caused by COVID-19. When it comes to both our finances and our balance sheet, we
have done our homework. Signs of recovery are now emerging on the markets in
China and Europe that are important to us. That is why our EBITDA target margin
excluding restructuring result is being increased to around 7 percent. The
growing interest in our contract business and strong demand for our
electromobility charging stations are also grounds to be optimistic about the
future," says Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer, commenting on the developments.
Again in the third quarter, the numerous measures of the transformation program
launched in March of last year more than compensated for the negative effect on
earnings caused by a significant drop in sales due to COVID-19. As a result,
after nine months of financial year 2020/21 (April 1 to December 31, 2020), the
operating result including effects from the measures that have been implemented
was above that of the same period of the previous year. In addition, the period
