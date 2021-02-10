 

Order levels recovering and transformation taking effect - Heidelberg raises target margin for 2020/21

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
10.02.2021, 09:30  |  86   |   |   

Heidelberg, Germany (ots) - · EBITDA excluding restructuring result increases
after nine months to EUR 147 million (previous year: EUR 117 million)

· Demand recovers in China and Europe; incoming orders in December 2020 back up
on the previous year for the first time

· Free cash flow in the third quarter clearly positive at EUR 42 million

· Company's transformation yielding tangible successes

· Earnings target raised for full financial year 2020/21 - EBITDA margin
excluding restructuring result expected to be approximately 7 percent

Due to the increasingly tangible successes yielded by the company's
transformation, plus growing demand from China and, since the third quarter,
from Europe, too, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) is raising its
target operating return for financial year 2020/21 as a whole. Consequently, the
company anticipates that its EBITDA margin excluding restructuring result will
grow to approximately 7 percent, even though the coronavirus pandemic may lead
to a sales decline of around EUR 450 million to EUR 500 million compared to the
previous year (previous year's sales: EUR 2,349 million) for the year as a
whole. Previously, Heidelberg had anticipated an EBITDA margin that would, at
its lowest, equal that of the previous year at 4.3 percent. It is also an
encouraging sign for the coming months that print volumes among Heidelberg
customers have almost reached the levels of the previous year, with the print
volume in the packaging sector even exceeding the previous year's level.

"The successful roll-out of the transformation measures has enabled Heidelberg
to achieve a clearly positive operating result, despite the huge pressures
caused by COVID-19. When it comes to both our finances and our balance sheet, we
have done our homework. Signs of recovery are now emerging on the markets in
China and Europe that are important to us. That is why our EBITDA target margin
excluding restructuring result is being increased to around 7 percent. The
growing interest in our contract business and strong demand for our
electromobility charging stations are also grounds to be optimistic about the
future," says Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer, commenting on the developments.

Again in the third quarter, the numerous measures of the transformation program
launched in March of last year more than compensated for the negative effect on
earnings caused by a significant drop in sales due to COVID-19. As a result,
after nine months of financial year 2020/21 (April 1 to December 31, 2020), the
operating result including effects from the measures that have been implemented
was above that of the same period of the previous year. In addition, the period
Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Order levels recovering and transformation taking effect - Heidelberg raises target margin for 2020/21 · EBITDA excluding restructuring result increases after nine months to EUR 147 million (previous year: EUR 117 million) · Demand recovers in China and Europe; incoming orders in December 2020 back up on the previous year for the first time · Free …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Mode-Abos, Recycling-Kleidung, Clothing-as-a-Service: neue Fashion-Trends setzen auf Nachhaltigkeit
Auftragslage belebt sich, Transformation greift - Heidelberg hebt Margenziel für 2020/21 an
Rückforderung von Corona-Soforthilfen? Rechtsanwälte rufen zur Gegenwehr auf
Ab sofort bestellbar: Neue Vollhybrid-Variante des Ford S-MAX und des Ford Galaxy (FOTO)
Automobiler Aftermarket in China: Wachsender Wettbewerb verlangt neue Strategien (FOTO)
TUI auf Urlaubssaison 2021 gut vorbereitet: erfolgreiche Sicherheits- und Hygienekonzepte weiterentwickelt / TUI im 1. Quartal: Jahresstart ...
Schutz für Senioren: Schindler stattet Aufzüge in Rosenhof Seniorenwohnanlagen mit CleanMobility aus (FOTO)
Ergebnisse E-Commerce Versandstudie 2021 von parcelLab (FOTO)
Titel
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Finanztip-Vergleich: Diese Kreditkarten können viel und kosten fast nichts
KBA weist Widersprüche gegen Mercedes Rückrufbescheide zurück und bestätigt: Daimler hat manipuliert
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams mit positivem Konzernergebnis und starkem Konzern-Cashflow im Gesamtjahr; ...
Deutsche Umwelthilfe stellt während des Corona bedingten Lockdowns verstärkt ...
DS 4 lässt die Hüllen fallen - Erste Bilder des neuen Premium Kompaktklasse Modells ...
Aktuelle Studie zeigt: Deutsche bleiben Fahrverhalten treu (FOTO)
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:15 Uhr
Auftragslage belebt sich, Transformation greift - Heidelberg hebt Margenziel für 2020/21 an
08:58 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank belässt Heidelberger Druck auf 'Add' - Ziel 0,90 Euro
07:02 Uhr
OTS: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Auftragslage belebt sich, ...
02.02.21
Heidelberger Druck: Millionendeal mit der Print Media Academy
02.02.21
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Neue Perspektiven für die Print Media Academy in Heidelberg (deutsch)
02.02.21
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Neue Perspektiven für die Print Media Academy in Heidelberg
02.02.21
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: New perspectives for the Print Media Academy in Heidelberg
01.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax erholt sich nach trüber Vorwoche deutlich
01.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax startet nach schwacher Vorwoche wieder durch
01.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax stabilisiert sich - Immobilienwerte sehr gefragt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:36 Uhr
15.495
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?
25.01.21
2
Die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, Varta und Clean Power
26.05.20
2
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen: Kursziel sinkt nach Zahlen weiter ab
23.05.20
2
Extremer Montag erwartet: Anleger von Heidelberg Pharma sollten auf aktuelle Neuigkeiten DRINGEND re
12.03.20
27
Sensationelle Stärke zeigt die Heidelberger Druck Aktie – deshalb geht es noch viel höher