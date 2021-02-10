​​​​​​​Knaus Tabbert continues profitable growth course: 2020 revenues & financial results higher than in previous year despite lockdown

Record revenues of 795 million euros despite the Corona pandemic's negative impact on production in April 2020

Adjusted EBITDA increases to around 68 million euros

Record sales of van conversions in fiscal year 2020

Jandelsbrunn, Germany. Knaus Tabbert, one of the leading manufacturers of recreational vehicles in Europe, has closed the 2020 financial year, which was dominated by the Coronavirus pandemic, slightly better than its own forecast, according to its preliminary figures. For 2020, the year of the IPO, the company recorded sales of 795 million euros. This corresponds to an increase of around 2% compared to the previous year (2019: 780 million euros). Knaus Tabbert has thus completely made up for the Corona-related revenue shortfall in April 2020 despite renewed restrictions in the fourth quarter. Total output amounted to 807 million euros and thereby just exceeded the previous year's figure (2019: 804 million euros). Adjusted EBITDA was 68 million euros, also above the previous year's figure of around 65 million euros. Originally, Knaus Tabbert had forecasted revenues and EBITDA at the previous year's level for 2020.

The total number of vehicles sold in the past financial year was 24,349 compared to 25,729 in 2019. This reflects the company's focus on the sale of high-quality motorised vehicles. Knaus Tabbert set a record in this segment with 4,627 (previous year: 4,289) van conversions sold. The Weinsberg models CaraBus and CaraTour were particularly popular. Added to this is the well-filled order book of 18,487 pre-ordered vehicles, which offers a high degree of planning security for the current 2021 fiscal year. This is particularly true when considering the sustained positive environment for caravanning, which is increasingly attractive among young people and the trend towards increasing regional tourism.