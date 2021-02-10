- The novel coronavirus outbreak has increased the growth rate of the personal protective equipment market to a great extent and will continue to observe growth across the assessment period of 2017-2025

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for personal protective equipment has increased substantially over the years, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe. Thus, this aspect has benefitted the growth of the personal protective equipment market to a great extent. The outbreak will continue adding extra stars of growth to the personal protective equipment market during the assessment period of 2017-2025.

Personal protective equipment helps in guarding individuals from injuries and infections. This equipment is beneficial in protecting a person from a plethora of hazards and infections. The escalating prevalence of contagions across the globe and the rising industrialization around the world may bring immense growth prospects for the personal protective equipment market during the assessment period.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) experts, after a detailed and exhaustive analysis on every growth aspect, conclude that the global personal protective equipment market expects to record a CAGR of 7 percent during the forecast period of 2017-2025. The global personal protective equipment market was US$ 40.4 bn in 2016 in terms of valuation and is extrapolated to be valued at US$ 72.08 by 2025.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=842

The rapid industrialization around the globe and the increasing COVID-19 infections may serve as prominent growth boosters for the personal protective equipment market. Governments of numerous countries passed regulations to meet the heightening demand for personal protective equipment. New companies are also emerging and various subsidies are being given to them by the government, eventually increasing the growth rate of the personal protective equipment market.