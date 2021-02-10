 

COVID-19 Outbreak to Influence Growth Prospects of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 09:30  |  55   |   |   

The novel coronavirus outbreak has increased the growth rate of the personal protective equipment market to a great extent and will continue to observe growth across the assessment period of 2017-2025

The global personal protective equipment market is expected to record a CAGR of 7 percent during the tenure of 2017-2025

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for personal protective equipment has increased substantially over the years, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe. Thus, this aspect has benefitted the growth of the personal protective equipment market to a great extent. The outbreak will continue adding extra stars of growth to the personal protective equipment market during the assessment period of 2017-2025.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

Personal protective equipment helps in guarding individuals from injuries and infections. This equipment is beneficial in protecting a person from a plethora of hazards and infections. The escalating prevalence of contagions across the globe and the rising industrialization around the world may bring immense growth prospects for the personal protective equipment market during the assessment period.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) experts, after a detailed and exhaustive analysis on every growth aspect, conclude that the global personal protective equipment market expects to record a CAGR of 7 percent during the forecast period of 2017-2025. The global personal protective equipment market was US$ 40.4 bn in 2016 in terms of valuation and is extrapolated to be valued at US$ 72.08 by 2025.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=842

The rapid industrialization around the globe and the increasing COVID-19 infections may serve as prominent growth boosters for the personal protective equipment market. Governments of numerous countries passed regulations to meet the heightening demand for personal protective equipment. New companies are also emerging and various subsidies are being given to them by the government, eventually increasing the growth rate of the personal protective equipment market.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

COVID-19 Outbreak to Influence Growth Prospects of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market TMR -  The novel coronavirus outbreak has increased the growth rate of the personal protective equipment market to a great extent and will continue to observe growth across the assessment period of 2017-2025 -  The global personal protective equipment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Skal International to Win The World's Leading Tourism Association Award
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Vicore Pharma intends to carry out a directed share issue
Styrenics Circular Solutions shows with further challenge test success that polystyrene can be ...
International Investor Magazine announces its final round of business award winners for 2021
North America Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 67 Billion by 2026 - ...
The Promotion Article of When Anhui Hot Springs meet Russian Hot Springs was published on Russian ...
Miami International Holdings Completes Follow-on Investment in MidChains Along with Co-investors ...
Almirall announces a new publication in the British Journal of Dermatology of ILUMETRI▼ ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods