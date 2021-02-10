

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.02.2021 / 09:44

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: M2 Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Herr Prof. Dr. First name: Stefan Last name(s): Mittnik Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rubean AG

b) LEI

967600PQN7XJM2UADP60

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005120802

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.50 EUR 29750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange MIC: FRAB

