 

DGAP-News publity AG: Leasing success in Westend Carree in Frankfurt - Max-Planck-Society moves in

publity AG: Leasing success in Westend Carree in Frankfurt - Max-Planck-Society moves in

10.02.2021 / 09:30
publity AG: Leasing success in Westend Carree in Frankfurt - Max-Planck-Society moves in

Frankfurt, 10.02.2021- publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has achieved a leasing success at the "Westend Carree" property in Frankfurt, which it manages as asset manager. The Max-Planck-Society for the Advancement of Science (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft zur Förderung der Wissenschaften e.V.) has signed a five-year tenancy agreement for office space in the property. It is part of the portfolio of publity subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850).

The renowned research institute has leased more than 800 square metres in the office property in Frankfurt's attractive Westend and will move into the new office space as of 1 June 2021. The occupancy rate of the Westend Carree with its 30,550 square meters was increased to 85 percent.

Frank Schneider, CEO, publity AG: "Despite the lockdown due to the CODIV-19 pandemic, we have signed a new tenancy agreement with the Max-Planck-Society. This emphasizes our successful business model and shows that we have a strong partner at our side in our subsidiary PREOS.."

Press Contact:
Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Svenja Liebig
Phone: +49 69 905505-56
Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.


