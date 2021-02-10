 

Lush Cosmetics Selects RingCentral through CDW to Power Cloud Communications Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 10:00  |  27   |   |   

RingCentral UK Ltd. and CDW, technology services and solutions provider, today announced that Lush Cosmetics has selected RingCentral to power its business communications across its global workforce and enable them to better engage with their customers.

RingCentral UK Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions.

As a growing organisation, Lush needed a communications solution capable of scaling to meet the increasing demands of their business. They worked with their longstanding IT services and solutions partner, CDW, to identify the right cloud communications solution.

According to Gavin Berwitz, Commercial Sales Director at CDW, “CDW worked as a trusted partner, assisting with capturing Lush’s requirements, providing market insights around partner differentiation, and accelerating the evaluation process. RingCentral Office is the industry-leading solution for cloud unified communications, and is best positioned to empower Lush’s employees to deliver the best possible service to their customers and do what they do best – create innovative and ethical products. Lush is an iconic brand and a great British retail success story, and we’re proud to help them become a more resilient and adaptable business, now and far into the future.”

With multimodal capabilities including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, RingCentral Office enables Lush employees—who are increasingly working remotely—to communicate with customers and peers across multiple channels, from any location, and on any device.

Brad Candy, Technical Operations Manager at Lush, explains, “The feedback from our team has already been hugely positive. There’s a sense of relief that we’ve now moved from the clunkiness of an on-premise system to a next-generation cloud communications solution. Updates that used to take us hours to complete previously can now be done in a matter of minutes with RingCentral. The transition was much easier than expected.”

Steve Rafferty, UK Managing Director at RingCentral adds, “We’re delighted to be working with such a well-loved global cosmetics brand, and we’re excited to see where our partnership will go in 2021. We understand that with scale comes the need for flexible solutions that not only provide robust collaboration features, but are compatible with existing company systems. We spent a lot of time customizing our offering to Lush’s specific requirements to ensure their employees be as productive as possible and engage with customers effectively.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone    (MVP) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office , a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system; Glip   the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center  solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone,   MVP, RingCentral Office, Glip, Smart Video Meetings and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

About CDW UK

CDW UK works with its customers to provide vendor-agnostic IT solutions and manage major IT infrastructure projects. The company has an international presence in both private and public sector IT and through its global supply chain provides products and services in more than 170 countries. The CDW UK team possess the industry’s highest achievable accreditations, which means their customers can focus on running their business, not managing their IT. For more information, visit www.uk.cdw.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lush Cosmetics Selects RingCentral through CDW to Power Cloud Communications Globally RingCentral UK Ltd. and CDW, technology services and solutions provider, today announced that Lush Cosmetics has selected RingCentral to power its business communications across its global workforce and enable them to better engage with their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
Total: Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Zane Long, RingCentral SVP Global Channel Sales, Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chief
03.02.21
Foundation Building Materials Modernizes Business Operations with RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solution
02.02.21
RingCentral Helps Developers Bring Video Meetings, Calls, and Transcription to Their Business Apps
20.01.21
RingCentral Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
12.01.21
RingCentral Hires Jaya Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer
12.01.21
TELUS and RingCentral Expand Partnership Enabling Canadian Businesses to Transition Legacy Phone Systems to the Cloud