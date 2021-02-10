Grünenthal closes deal with AstraZeneca for European rights to CRESTOR(TM) (rosuvastatin)

The acquisition of CRESTOR(TM) is the latest of a series of acquisitions andpartnerships Grünenthal has entered into in the last few years, includingEuropean rights to Nexium(TM), the global (ex US and Japan) rights toVimovo(TM), global rights to Qutenza(TM) and global (ex Japan) rights toZomig(TM). The company has signed deals with a total value of more than US$ 1.7billion since 2016. Recently, the company announced the FDA label-extension ofQutenza(TM) for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabeticperipheral neuropathy of the feet on the US market. Grünenthal aims to furtherstrengthen its research and innovation capabilities in pain and to explorecommercial growth opportunities in its core markets, specifically Europe, the USand Latin America.About CRESTOR(TM)CRESTOR(TM) (rosuvastatin) is a statin, a lipid-lowering medicine, used to treatblood lipid disorders and to prevent cardiovascular events, such as heartattacks and strokes. CRESTOR(TM) produces its lipid-modifying effects in twoways: it blocks an enzyme in the liver causing the liver to make lesscholesterol, and it increases the uptake and breakdown by the liver ofcholesterol already in the blood. CRESTOR(TM) is approved as a lipid-regulatingmedicine in more than 100 countries.About GrünenthalGrünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As ascience-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long trackrecord of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies topatients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - andinnovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts onworking towards our vision of a world free of pain.Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available inmore than 100 countries. In 2019, Grünenthal employed around 4,700 people andachieved sales of EUR 1.4 bn.More information: http://www.grunenthal.comFollow us on:LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group(https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=de[1] (#_ftnref1) Townsend N, Wilson L, Bhatnagar P et al. Cardiovascular diseasein Europe: epidemiological update 2016. European Heart Journal. 2016;37:3232-3245.For further information, please contact:Fabia Kehren, Head External Communications & Editorial ManagementTel.: +49 241 569-3269mailto:Fabia.Kehren@grunenthal.comGrünenthal GmbH, 52099 Aachen, GermanyAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/25388/4834631OTS: Grünenthal Gruppe