 

Grünenthal closes deal with AstraZeneca for European rights to CRESTOR(TM) (rosuvastatin)

Aachen, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal today announced the successful completion of
its acquisition of the European rights to CRESTOR(TM) (excluding Spain and the
UK) for a total consideration of up to US$ 350 million. "Cardiovascular diseases
are among the most burdensome diseases in Europe [1] (#_ftn1) ," said Gabriel
Baertschi, CEO Grünenthal. "With CRESTOR(TM), we are proud to provide a
meaningful therapy option to those patients. The completion of this acquisition
is an important milestone for Grünenthal."

Under the terms of this agreement, Grünenthal has acquired the exclusive rights
to market CRESTOR(TM) and its second brands in more than 30 European markets.
Grünenthal will also take over bulk production and packaging for the defined
markets by 2025. CRESTOR(TM) continues to generate significant revenues, total
CRESTOR(TM) 2019 sales in the countries where rights were acquired were US$ 136
million (EUR 122 million). The deal is part of Grünenthal's strategy aiming at
partnerships and acquisitions that have the potential to further strengthen the
company's performance and enable investment into research and development in
pain.

The acquisition of CRESTOR(TM) is the latest of a series of acquisitions and
partnerships Grünenthal has entered into in the last few years, including
European rights to Nexium(TM), the global (ex US and Japan) rights to
Vimovo(TM), global rights to Qutenza(TM) and global (ex Japan) rights to
Zomig(TM). The company has signed deals with a total value of more than US$ 1.7
billion since 2016. Recently, the company announced the FDA label-extension of
Qutenza(TM) for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic
peripheral neuropathy of the feet on the US market. Grünenthal aims to further
strengthen its research and innovation capabilities in pain and to explore
commercial growth opportunities in its core markets, specifically Europe, the US
and Latin America.

About CRESTOR(TM)

CRESTOR(TM) (rosuvastatin) is a statin, a lipid-lowering medicine, used to treat
blood lipid disorders and to prevent cardiovascular events, such as heart
attacks and strokes. CRESTOR(TM) produces its lipid-modifying effects in two
ways: it blocks an enzyme in the liver causing the liver to make less
cholesterol, and it increases the uptake and breakdown by the liver of
cholesterol already in the blood. CRESTOR(TM) is approved as a lipid-regulating
medicine in more than 100 countries.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
innovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts on
working towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29
countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in
more than 100 countries. In 2019, Grünenthal employed around 4,700 people and
achieved sales of EUR 1.4 bn.

More information: http://www.grunenthal.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=de

[1] (#_ftnref1) Townsend N, Wilson L, Bhatnagar P et al. Cardiovascular disease
in Europe: epidemiological update 2016. European Heart Journal. 2016;37:
3232-3245.

For further information, please contact:

Fabia Kehren, Head External Communications & Editorial Management
Tel.: +49 241 569-3269
mailto:Fabia.Kehren@grunenthal.com
Grünenthal GmbH, 52099 Aachen, Germany

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/25388/4834631
OTS: Grünenthal Gruppe


