 

BioVaxys and Procare Health Announce Broad Co-Development, Joint Commercialization and Marketing Collaboration for Cancer and Viral Vaccines

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 10:00  |  23   |   |   

USD$900,000 In-Kind Investment by Procare Health into Phase I Clinical Study for BVX-0918A in the EU

Co-Development of Vaccines for Cervical Cancer and HPV

Right of First Refusal for US Marketing of Papilocare

VANCOUVER, BC and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTC: LMNGF) ("BioVaxys"), the world leader in haptenized protein vaccines for antiviral and cancer applications, and Procare Health Iberia, S.L., of Barcelona, Spain ("Procare Health"), a leading privately-held European pharmaceutical company, announced today that they have entered into a broad collaboration for the co-development, joint commercialization, and marketing of BioVaxys vaccines for ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, and human papilloma virus ("HPV"), and the right of first refusal for marketing by BioVaxys in the United States of Procare Health's vaginal gel product, Papilocare, the world's first and only product to prevent and treat HPV-dependent cervical lesions.  Left untreated, HPV infection generally leads to cervical cancer (World Health Organization, HPV and Cervical Cancer, 11 November 2020). Formed in 2012 as a spin-out from Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals, Procare Health is a market leader in the women's health field in the European Union ("EU"), with marketed products including Papilocare, Libicare, Palomacare, Idracare, Pronolis HD and Ovosicare.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will jointly conduct a Phase I Clinical Study of BVX-0918A in Spain, BioVaxys' autologous haptenized protein vaccine for late-stage ovarian cancer.   BioVaxys will be responsible for the core technology and vaccine production, with Procare Health overseeing and making an in-kind investment in the clinical program and regulatory planning, CRO management, patient/clinical center recruitment, marketing, and opinion leader management. Both companies have agreed to equally share costs associated with engaging a European clinical research organization ("CRO") to conduct the study.   In return, Procare Health will have exclusive rights to market and distribute BVX-0918A in the European Union ("EU"), and the United Kingdom.  Clinical data from the Spanish Phase I study will be used by BioVaxys to support its planned IND for BVX-0918A in the US next year, as well as for all other global markets.   The two companies will be working out any remaining details by end of 2Q21. 

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioVaxys and Procare Health Announce Broad Co-Development, Joint Commercialization and Marketing Collaboration for Cancer and Viral Vaccines USD$900,000 In-Kind Investment by Procare Health into Phase I Clinical Study for BVX-0918A in the EU Co-Development of Vaccines for Cervical Cancer and HPV Right of First Refusal for US Marketing of Papilocare VANCOUVER, BC and BARCELONA, Spain, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Skal International to Win The World's Leading Tourism Association Award
Vicore Pharma intends to carry out a directed share issue
Styrenics Circular Solutions shows with further challenge test success that polystyrene can be ...
International Investor Magazine announces its final round of business award winners for 2021
North America Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 67 Billion by 2026 - ...
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
The Promotion Article of When Anhui Hot Springs meet Russian Hot Springs was published on Russian ...
Miami International Holdings Completes Follow-on Investment in MidChains Along with Co-investors ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods