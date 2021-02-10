BioVaxys and Procare Health Announce Broad Co-Development, Joint Commercialization and Marketing Collaboration for Cancer and Viral Vaccines

Right of First Refusal for US Marketing of Papilocare

VANCOUVER, BC and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTC: LMNGF) ("BioVaxys"), the world leader in haptenized protein vaccines for antiviral and cancer applications, and Procare Health Iberia, S.L., of Barcelona, Spain ("Procare Health"), a leading privately-held European pharmaceutical company, announced today that they have entered into a broad collaboration for the co-development, joint commercialization, and marketing of BioVaxys vaccines for ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, and human papilloma virus ("HPV"), and the right of first refusal for marketing by BioVaxys in the United States of Procare Health's vaginal gel product, Papilocare, the world's first and only product to prevent and treat HPV-dependent cervical lesions. Left untreated, HPV infection generally leads to cervical cancer (World Health Organization, HPV and Cervical Cancer, 11 November 2020). Formed in 2012 as a spin-out from Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals, Procare Health is a market leader in the women's health field in the European Union ("EU"), with marketed products including Papilocare, Libicare, Palomacare, Idracare, Pronolis HD and Ovosicare.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will jointly conduct a Phase I Clinical Study of BVX-0918A in Spain, BioVaxys' autologous haptenized protein vaccine for late-stage ovarian cancer. BioVaxys will be responsible for the core technology and vaccine production, with Procare Health overseeing and making an in-kind investment in the clinical program and regulatory planning, CRO management, patient/clinical center recruitment, marketing, and opinion leader management. Both companies have agreed to equally share costs associated with engaging a European clinical research organization ("CRO") to conduct the study. In return, Procare Health will have exclusive rights to market and distribute BVX-0918A in the European Union ("EU"), and the United Kingdom. Clinical data from the Spanish Phase I study will be used by BioVaxys to support its planned IND for BVX-0918A in the US next year, as well as for all other global markets. The two companies will be working out any remaining details by end of 2Q21.