 

Storfund set to offer US$1bn to eCommerce SMEs

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 10:03  |  22   |   |   

The leading European financier announced the closing of a US$36.5m in a debt/equity deal

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2018, Storfund is a technology driven global eCommerce funding enterprise. Storfund announced today it has raised $36.5 million of capital through the Private Debt team of Swiss bank Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) and private investors. This fresh investment will be used to expand Storfund's global operations and help marketplace merchants access working capital and unlock liquidity.

In its initial 18 months of operations, Storfund has enjoyed rapid growth, fast becoming Europe's leading eCommerce funder – a feat that saw the business break even in its first six months. Between December 2019 and December 2020 Storfund saw a 1200% growth and expects to continue this growth trajectory for the next two years. This year, Storfund aims to provide $1 billion of cash advances to eCommerce merchants selling on Amazon and other European, American, and Asian marketplaces.

The only European Amazon approved funding provider, Storfund has a presence in 17 out of Amazon's 20 marketplaces. It is also integrated into other leading European eCommerce sites and is due to be rolled out onto several other marketplaces during 2021.

Storfund's API driven propriety technology brings innovation and efficiency to the receivables finance industry which has been unable to serve e-commerce merchants due to its traditional approach. Technology streamlines processes and lowers costs, which is ultimately passed on the e-commerce merchants. Storfund's bespoke underwriting standards based on marketplace microstructure indicators rather than traditional credit metrics allow Storfund to onboard e-commerce merchants within 24 hours and manage risk on a dynamic basis.

By combining access to working capital and international cross-border payments in over 50 currencies, London-based Storfund provides eCommerce sellers around the world with an end-to-end solution for stabilising cash flow, accelerating growth and increasing profitability from their local and international sales.

eCommerce is now an indispensable part of the global retail framework. Like many other industries the pandemic has reshaped the retail landscape and accelerated its exponential transformation. 2020 saw global eCommerce surpass $3.5 trillion in sales, accounting for 22% of the entire global retail market.

Storfund was conceived by former investment bankers George Brintalos and Akbar Ahsan. Together they recognised the unique financial needs of eCommerce merchants. George Brintalos said: "Storfund bridges the gap between eCommerce and capital, which is under served by traditional banks which are either too rigid to adapt or are withdrawing from the SME sector. We are here to address the capital needs of this new category of entrepreneurs, providing them with the liquidity they need to naturally grow their business, without adding unnecessary debt on their balance sheet or diluting their share capital base."

Akbar Ahsan added: "Storfund uniquely understands the cashflow challenges of eCommerce merchants and offers a frictionless liquidity solution for the digital age. We are pleased that investors saw the value of Storfund's tech-first approach which combined with our real time risk management puts us at the forefront of our industry. This investment round will accelerate our scale up and help us in our mission to alleviate the pain of long payment terms and provide growth capital to eCommerce merchants."

Colin Greene, Head of Private Debt at UBP said: "Fintech and e-commerce are generating attractive financing opportunities. We are pleased to work with Storfund and support the financing they provide to SMEs who sell through e-commerce marketplaces."

For more information, please visit https://storfund.com.

Please contact / Math.morrison@hound-global.com / Josh.simon@hound-global.com / David.cotgreave@hound-global.com for more additional information, assets and interviews.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Storfund set to offer US$1bn to eCommerce SMEs The leading European financier announced the closing of a US$36.5m in a debt/equity deal LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Founded in 2018, Storfund is a technology driven global eCommerce funding enterprise. Storfund announced today it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Skal International to Win The World's Leading Tourism Association Award
Vicore Pharma intends to carry out a directed share issue
Styrenics Circular Solutions shows with further challenge test success that polystyrene can be ...
International Investor Magazine announces its final round of business award winners for 2021
North America Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 67 Billion by 2026 - ...
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
The Promotion Article of When Anhui Hot Springs meet Russian Hot Springs was published on Russian ...
Miami International Holdings Completes Follow-on Investment in MidChains Along with Co-investors ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods