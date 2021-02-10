Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper
|Auktion
|Auktionsresultat
|Anbudsdag
|2021-02-10
|Likviddag
|2021-02-12
|Kreditbetygsklass
|1
|Period
|3m
|Köpränta, %
|0,3
|Totalt budbelopp, SEK mn
|0
|Tilldelad volym, SEK mn
|0
|Tilldelad volym, %
|0
|Antal bud
|0
|2021-02-10
|2021-02-12
|1
|6m
|0,4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2021-02-10
|2021-02-12
|2
|3m
|0,6
|100
|100
|100
|1
|2021-02-10
|2021-02-12
|2
|6m
|0,7
|0
|0
|0
|0
