Result of the auction of treasury bills on 10 February 2021

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid, Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale, Mill. kr. (nominal) Stop-rate (per cent p.a.) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 500

0

-

-

-

98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 600

0

-

-

-

98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 3,300 2,000 -0.540 100 % 100.4399 Total 4,400 2,000 The sale will settle 12 February 2021.





