Result of the auction of treasury bills on 10 February 2021
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid, Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale, Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Stop-rate (per cent p.a.)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
|
500
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|
600
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|3,300
|2,000
|-0.540
|100 %
|100.4399
|Total
|4,400
|2,000
The sale will settle 12 February 2021.
0