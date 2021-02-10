UK Outdoors Submit a Roadmap For Reopening Educational Visits, Warning That Without Urgent Action Sector Will Be Decimated

- 89% of sector revenues come from educational visits; £600m of sector revenue has been lost resulting in 6,000 jobs gone and a further 10,000 jobs at risk

- £50m financial support package requested to safeguard £700m sector

- Government-backed Insurance scheme requested to enable future school bookings

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UK Outdoors, the industry body for outdoor learning and activities, announces that, in conjunction with the School Travel Sector Stakeholder Group ("STSSG"), it has submitted to Rt Hon Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State, and the Department for Education, a roadmap for the phased restart of domestic educational visits after Easter, over a year after visits were suspended by government guidance in March 2020.

The proposals, which have been developed by a consortium of 12 industry groups, seek to ensure that the sector is able to safely restart school visits and includes a number of elements:

A request for amended guidance to allow domestic day and overnight educational visits to resume in the summer term, in line with background transmission rates in Tiers 1, 2 & 3

Development of a COVID-safe operations protocol in consultation with Public Health England to allow centres to operate safely and within existing school bubbles

Development of a Government-backed Insurance Policy to reinstate COVID-19 pre-trip cancellation cover in both commercial insurance policies and the Department for Education's Risk Protection Arrangement

Request for access to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport's Culture Recovery Fund, the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to 30 September 2021 and improved access to existing BEIS grant funding through Local Authorities

Andy Robinson, Chief Executive of Institute for Outdoor Learning and Member of UK Outdoors, said:

"The pandemic and the Department for Education's guidance have been catastrophic for the sector, with thousands of jobs gone and a worrying acceleration in the number of centres closing forever. Our £700m industry is on a knife edge. But with the right support and guidance, the sector can still be saved. Our Roadmap to Restart provides a clear and prudent proposal for a phased restart of the outdoor education sector in time for the critical Summer Term, giving providers a sustainable path to survival. If no action is taken and no additional support is provided, the sector stands to lose all its 16,000 jobs, snuffing out a vital British industry."