New Frontier Health Corporation Announces Receipt of Preliminary Non-Binding “Going Private” Proposal

New Frontier Health Corporation (“NFH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare (“UFH”), today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter, dated February 9, 2021, from New Frontier Public Holding Ltd. (“NFPH”), Carnival Investments Limited, a company affiliated with Leung Kam Chung (the “Chairman”), Roberta Lipson and her affiliates (collectively, the “CEO”), Max Rising International Limited, a company affiliated with Carl Wu (the “President”), Ying Zeng (the “COO”), Vivo Capital Fund IX (Cayman), L.P.(“Vivo”), NF SPAC Holding Limited and Sun Hing Associates Limited (together with NF SPAC Holding Limited, “Nan Fung”), Brave Peak Limited (“Shimao”), Aspex Master Fund (“Aspex”), Smart Scene Investment Limited (“Hysan”), and LY Holding Co., Limited (“LY” and, together with NFPH, the Chairman, the CEO, the President, the COO, Vivo, Nan Fung, Shimao, Aspex and Hysan, the “Buyer Group”) to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares (the “Shares”) of the Company not already beneficially owned by members of the Buyer Group or their affiliates in a going-private transaction for US$12.00 per share in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”). The Proposed Transaction, if completed, would result in the Company becoming a privately held company and its ordinary shares would be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. A copy of the proposal letter is attached hereto as Exhibit A.

According to the proposal letter, the Buyer Group plans to finance the Proposed Transaction with equity capital from existing members of the Buyer Group and potential additional equity investors and debt capital.

The Company expects that a special committee of the Board, comprised solely of independent, disinterested directors, will be formed to consider the proposal letter and evaluate the Proposed Transaction. The Company cautions the holders of the Company’s securities and others considering trading the Company’s securities that the Board has just received the proposal letter and has not had an opportunity to carefully review and evaluate the proposal or make any decision with respect to the Company’s response to the proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made by the Buyer Group, that any agreement will be executed relating to the Proposed Transaction or any other transaction or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.