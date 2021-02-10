 

RTG Consulting Creates Iconic Character for Furla to Welcome the Lunar New Year 2021

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RTG Consulting Group (RTG) has developed a playful new campaign for the leading Italian luxury fashion brand, Furla. Inspired by their 2021 Lunar New Year exclusive collection, the campaign features an animated character originally designed and developed by RTG, whose bold characteristics and accompanying narrative seeks to inspire the new year with confidence and positivity.

Bologna-based Furla, a major global player in the luxury leather goods market, is recognised internationally for its high-quality leather handbags since 1927.

RTG developed a specially commissioned animation that depicts Super's (Niu's) quest to collect a series of bags of "fortune" across several city landmarks, to ensure the prosperity for the New Year. The Furla Lunar New Year 2021 campaign, inspired by Chinese culture, marks an exciting new direction for Furla in engaging with its Chinese audience.

"Chinese New Year presents an incredible opportunity for brands like Furla to engage with their customers in new and inventive ways," said Angelito Tan, Founding Partner and CEO RTG Group Asia. "I'm excited to showcase this holistic creative work developed and led by our content development team at INSPIRE, a division of RTG Consulting Group. As a strategic partner of Furla, we are dedicated to positively shaping their brand image in Greater China."

RTG Consulting Group has developed the concept, storyboard, creative content and the global adaptations featured in the campaign.

About Furla

Furla is the original inclusive luxury brand that defined the category over 90 years ago. Since 1927 the brand is dedicated to creating luxury standard accessories which are accessible to a broad audience of consumers.

As the only Italian brand in its category, Furla stands for quality, creativity, and an optimistic yet confident personality.

Furla produces bags, shoes, and small leather goods for both women and men. New licenses for textiles, eyewear, watches and recently the announcement for a license for the first Furla branded fragrances are extending the brand's top quality craftsmanship and contemporary design aesthetic with the purpose to create lifestyle accessories that share its Italian attitude with the world. Inviting customers to discover and express their individuality.

For more information, please visit www.furla.com

About RTG Consulting Group

RTG Consulting Group is a leading luxury business consultancy specialized in advising senior executives of the world's most well-known luxury brands and public institutions. RTG comprises of three independent divisions:

  • RTG Intuition (business intelligence)
  • RTG Solutions (business strategy)
  • RTG Inspire (marketing communications)

We are headquartered in Shanghai, with offices in Beijing and Singapore.

Our core philosophy is grounded in 'Pursuing Betterment'. As individuals, as teams, and collectively as a company, we strive to make a positive impact not only for our brands, but for the world around us. This philosophy is supported by our three pillars: Purpose, Passion, and Perseverance.

For more information, please visit www.rtgconsulting.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436465/RTG_Furla.jpg



