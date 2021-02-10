SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental implant market size is expected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2028 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for tooth replacement has provided good growth potential to the market. The increasing number of dental injuries owing to road accidents and sports injuries are some of the major factors boosting market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The titanium implant type segment held the largest market share in 2020 due to its wide applications, durability, and cost-effectiveness

Zirconia implants are anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to better flexural strength, improved aesthetic appearance, and less corrosiveness as compared to titanium

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to high awareness about restorative treatments and the presence of established market players

Read 104 page research report with ToC on "Dental Implant Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Implants Type (Titanium, Zirconium), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dental-implants-market

With growing aesthetic awareness, people are exploring more treatment options, which is leading to the growth of the market. For instance, as per the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry data, more than 95.0% of individuals across the globe believe that their smile is a vital social asset and nearly 84.0% revealed to be under an increased pressure to perfect their smile, thus increasing the product demand. Dental implants are considered the only restorative technique that preserves and stimulates natural bone. Owing to the growing number of edentulous people, the demand for prosthetics is increasing, which is expected to be one of the major impact rendering drivers for the market.

Several industries have halted their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the dental care industry is greatly impacted by the significant decrease in elective procedures, many of which are being postponed or canceled so that hospitals can focus their resources on treating patients with COVID-19. Major Countries like the U.S and India procure raw materials and electronic components from China, which has disrupted the supply chain of much dental equipment and product manufacturers. However, with the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitals are likely to begin scheduling elective procedures, depending on their capacity of admission and patients comfort level.