 

DGAP-News Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Significant increase in sales in the first half year; Reduction of operating loss

Sangui BioTech:

- Significant increase in sales in the first half year

- Reduction of operating loss

 


Hamburg, February, 10 2021: In the first half year of fiscal year 2021 (to 30/06/2021) Sangui BioTech International Inc. achieved revenues from royalty income of USD 30,572. In the same period of the previous year the comparable revenue amounted to USD 11,965. Due to higher revenues of the wound spray Granulox, the resulting royalty income in the first six month of the year was above the level of the same period of the previous year.

Operating expenses increased USD 8,890 or 9% to USD 113,286 during the first half year. As a result of the above factors, the six month operating loss decreased USD 9,717 to USD 82,714. Due to the lower exchange rate of the US dollar to the EURO compared to the previous year's reporting date and the resulting increased exchange rate loss from the valuation of loans denominated in EURO, the loss of the first half year increased by USD 52,059 to USD 151,185.

Sangui BioTech International, Inc. ("SGBI") is a holding company the shares of which are being traded on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies (OTCQB: SGBI). Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Sangui shares also trade on the OTC markets of Berlin and Hamburg-Hannover stock exchanges (symbol: SBH). Its purpose is to provide financing and access to the capital markets for the enterprises of the Sangui group. SanguiBioTech GmbH is a ninety percent subsidiary of Sangui BioTech International, Inc.

For more information please contact:
Sangui Biotech International, Inc.
Thomas Striepe
e-mail: info@sangui.de

Some of the statements contained in this news release discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operation or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and is derived using numerous assumptions. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ from projections include, among many others, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to meet operating requirements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


