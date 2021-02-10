 

Thailand 2020 Investment Applications at Over 480 Billion Baht, Led by E&E and Food, BOI Says

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 11:24  |  24   |   |   

BANGKOK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) said today that local and foreign investors had in 2020 filed a total of 1,717 applications for investment promotion, representing a combined investment value of 481.1 billion baht (USD16 billion), led by projects in the electric and electronics and the agriculture and food processing sectors, and a surge in the medical sector.

"The coronavirus outbreak represented both a challenge and an opportunity, and while the overall economy registered a slowdown in 2020, businesses that can continue to expand during the crisis, such as the medical sector, witnessed an increased number of investment applications," Ms Duangjai Asawach, Secretary General of the BOI, told reporters. "The number of projects and the investment value reflect the success of the investment promotion measures we took in the past year to answer the needs of the market, especially in the medical masks, hygiene products, and medical rubber gloves segments."

Applications for projects in the target industries, sectors of strategic importance for the country's economic development, amounted to 230.7 billion baht, or 48% of the total value of applications. The top five sectors by value were: 1) electrical appliances and electronics with 50.3 billion baht worth of applications; 2) Agriculture and food processing with 41.1 billion baht; 3) automotive and parts with 37.8 billion baht; 4) Petrochemicals and Chemicals with 36 billion baht; and 5) Biotechnology with 30 billion baht.

The medical sector saw a noticeable increase of the value of applications which grew 165% from 2019 to 22.3 billion baht as a result of specials incentives offered by the BOI to this industry in support of Thailand's efforts to manage the Covid-19 crisis. Investments in this sector came from both large companies and SMEs.

In regard to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), some 907 project applications were filed in 2020 worth a total investment value of 213.2 billion baht. The FDI were led by Japanese companies, which topped the ranking both in terms of the number of applications, 211 projects, and in terms of combined investment value, 75.9 billion baht. Investments from China came in second with 31.5 billion baht investment value, followed by US with 24.6 billion baht investment value.

The Eastern Economic Corridor, or EEC area, which comprises the provinces of Chonburi, Rayong and Chachoengsao, attracted 453 projects applications filed by both local and foreign investors, worth a combined investment value of 208.7 billion baht.

Renewal of the measures to encourage the public listing of BOI-promoted companies

At a board meeting chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha today, the BOI approved to renew the incentives offered to BOI-promoted companies to list on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) or the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) in order to get access to new funding sources, while participating to strengthen Thailand's capital market and economy.

The scheme grants companies going public an additional 100% corporate income tax (CIT) exemption on the value of their investment (excluding cost of land and working capital). Projects which have already been granted BOI promotion and have started to generate income can still apply for these additional privileges and benefits on the condition they still have valid CIT exemption rights.

To be granted these additional privileges and benefits, companies must submit their applications by the end of December 2022. The companies must get listed on the SET or MAI before applying for promotion, but companies listed prior to the announcement of the measure are not eligible to this scheme.

For more information, please contact:

Thailand Board of Investment
Tel. +66 (0) 2553 8111
Website: www.boi.go.th
YouTube: Think Asia, Invest Thailand



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thailand 2020 Investment Applications at Over 480 Billion Baht, Led by E&E and Food, BOI Says BANGKOK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) said today that local and foreign investors had in 2020 filed a total of 1,717 applications for investment promotion, representing a combined investment value of 481.1 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Skal International to Win The World's Leading Tourism Association Award
Vicore Pharma intends to carry out a directed share issue
Almirall announces a new publication in the British Journal of Dermatology of ILUMETRI▼ ...
International Investor Magazine announces its final round of business award winners for 2021
North America Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 67 Billion by 2026 - ...
China National Medical Products Administration Approves MR-guided Focused Ultrasound To Treat ...
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods