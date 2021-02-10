

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.02.2021 / 11:25

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Clara Last name(s): Thomas

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Thomas Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

529900PLX4ADJFWIY024

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A13SX22

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 52.57 EUR 67522 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 52.5700 EUR 67522.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

