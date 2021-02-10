 

Openreach Connects First Customer on ADTRAN’s Gigabit-Capable GPON Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 11:30  |  30   |   |   

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced that Openreach has successfully switched on its first live subscriber with the ADTRAN SDX series fibre access platform and the Mosaic Cloud network automation platform. This announcement comes as Openreach continues its record build rates for its Full Fibre broadband programme. With Openreach engineers now delivering faster, more reliable connectivity to 42,000 homes and businesses every week, or the equivalent of over four premises a minute, the flexibility and scalability of the ADTRAN SD-Access portfolio will be instrumental in expanding delivery of the Full Fibre programme to UK homes and businesses.

One of the primary benefits of introducing ADTRAN’s innovative SDX and Mosaic platforms into the network is to streamline the current delivery of fibre services and the future introduction of higher speed symmetric services with next-generation fibre technologies. This has been evident throughout this rapid integration, where the fastest ever introduction and launch of a new vendor for a project of this scale was experienced. This benefit is key as Openreach looks to achieve its ambition of making its gigabit-capable Full Fibre broadband network available to 20 million homes by the mid-to-late 2020s.

Millions of premises will be able to benefit from a range of competing service providers using Openreach’s new digital network. More than 660 retail carriers across the UK rely on Openreach to deliver reliable wholesale capacity to support a broad portfolio of dynamic services to enterprise, small-to-medium businesses and residential customers.

Peter Bell, Director, Network Technology, Openreach said: “We’re fully committed to building the UK’s leading ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband network and to reinforce our vital role in keeping the nation connected. We’re confident that our new network will help deliver a host of social and economic benefits to the UK – from boosting productivity to enabling more home working and fewer commuting trips.

“Our engineers have been building faster than ever during the pandemic, and we’re working closely with strategic partners like ADTRAN to help us innovate, extend and accelerate the build even further, without compromising on quality. Our partnership with ADTRAN gives us the ability to scale the build and deliver on our commitment to reaching 20 million homes with FTTP by the mid-to-late 2020s.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Openreach Connects First Customer on ADTRAN’s Gigabit-Capable GPON Solution ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced that Openreach has successfully switched on its first live subscriber with the ADTRAN SDX series fibre access …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2020 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
27.01.21
ADTRAN, Inc. to Meet with Investors at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Virtual Conference 2021 on February 10, 2021
20.01.21
ADTRAN, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on February 3, 2021