Openreach Connects First Customer on ADTRAN’s Gigabit-Capable GPON Solution

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced that Openreach has successfully switched on its first live subscriber with the ADTRAN SDX series fibre access platform and the Mosaic Cloud network automation platform. This announcement comes as Openreach continues its record build rates for its Full Fibre broadband programme. With Openreach engineers now delivering faster, more reliable connectivity to 42,000 homes and businesses every week, or the equivalent of over four premises a minute, the flexibility and scalability of the ADTRAN SD-Access portfolio will be instrumental in expanding delivery of the Full Fibre programme to UK homes and businesses.

One of the primary benefits of introducing ADTRAN’s innovative SDX and Mosaic platforms into the network is to streamline the current delivery of fibre services and the future introduction of higher speed symmetric services with next-generation fibre technologies. This has been evident throughout this rapid integration, where the fastest ever introduction and launch of a new vendor for a project of this scale was experienced. This benefit is key as Openreach looks to achieve its ambition of making its gigabit-capable Full Fibre broadband network available to 20 million homes by the mid-to-late 2020s.

Millions of premises will be able to benefit from a range of competing service providers using Openreach’s new digital network. More than 660 retail carriers across the UK rely on Openreach to deliver reliable wholesale capacity to support a broad portfolio of dynamic services to enterprise, small-to-medium businesses and residential customers.

Peter Bell, Director, Network Technology, Openreach said: “We’re fully committed to building the UK’s leading ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband network and to reinforce our vital role in keeping the nation connected. We’re confident that our new network will help deliver a host of social and economic benefits to the UK – from boosting productivity to enabling more home working and fewer commuting trips.

“Our engineers have been building faster than ever during the pandemic, and we’re working closely with strategic partners like ADTRAN to help us innovate, extend and accelerate the build even further, without compromising on quality. Our partnership with ADTRAN gives us the ability to scale the build and deliver on our commitment to reaching 20 million homes with FTTP by the mid-to-late 2020s.”