 

Constant Policy Stimulus for Decarbonizing Energy Generation to Power New Avenues in Geothermal Power Equipment Market TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 11:30  |  39   |   |   

-  Investors in renewable energy sectors shift to geothermal power generation attracted by the promise of steady revenues year-round, equipment manufacturers relentlessly rely on advanced instrumentation to up the efficiency

-  Geothermal power equipment market's valuation to climb to ~US$ 32 billion by 2027-end, intergovernmental support to manufacturers in Asian countries to speed up installation

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geothermal power plants occupy crucial infrastructure for global renewable energy transition. Over the past decade, a number of actors including governmental, non-profit, and non-governmental organizations in several regions have promoted geothermal energy generation and utilization. Manufacturers in the geothermal power equipment market are leaning on constant technological advancements in the instrumentation to boost the overall efficiency. Geothermal power plants are operating in as many as 26 countries, and the percentage share in global electricity generation was pegged at ~ 0.3% in 2015. That proportion has been steadily increasing year-over-year, nudging equipment manufacturers to improve the engineering capabilities of the systems.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

The adoption of environmentally friendly technologies in power equipment, notably in turbines, will spur investments by the energy sector on installing geothermal projects.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Geothermal Power Equipment Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Geothermal power equipment market companies and suppliers have a bright future ahead, with the market projected to expand at CAGR of 5.5 percent during the forecast period of 2019 – 2027. A sizable chunk of revenue will come from Asian nations.

Key Findings of Geothermal Power Equipment Market

Shift toward renewable energy speeds up geothermal power capacity

Worldwide, there is a conscious shift from oil and gas resources toward renewable energy generation, particularly from wind and solar power. Part of this momentum is fuelled by recurrent focus on decarbonising the energy markets.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Over the past few years, the energy sector has shown high affinity toward geothermal systems, given the higher reliability of these over wind and solar energy. The trend has spawned steady dollar investment in geothermal power installations year-over-year. Coupled with this, geothermal power plants capacities have also been increasing on the back of the adoption of better technologies in exploration, drilling, and field infrastructure. Further, stakeholders in geothermal power capacity are ready to ramp up their expenses on installing advanced turbine technologies. According to a finding, in 2019 the installed capacity of geothermal energy was pegged at 13.93 gigawatts. Thus, countries notably in North America, Europe, and Asia have been committing sizable funds in installed geothermal power capacity, expanding the canvas for players in the geothermal power equipment market.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Constant Policy Stimulus for Decarbonizing Energy Generation to Power New Avenues in Geothermal Power Equipment Market TMR -  Investors in renewable energy sectors shift to geothermal power generation attracted by the promise of steady revenues year-round, equipment manufacturers relentlessly rely on advanced instrumentation to up the efficiency -  Geothermal power …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Skal International to Win The World's Leading Tourism Association Award
Vicore Pharma intends to carry out a directed share issue
New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps
Almirall announces a new publication in the British Journal of Dermatology of ILUMETRI▼ ...
International Investor Magazine announces its final round of business award winners for 2021
North America Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 67 Billion by 2026 - ...
China National Medical Products Administration Approves MR-guided Focused Ultrasound To Treat ...
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods