- Geothermal power equipment market's valuation to climb to ~US$ 32 billion by 2027-end, intergovernmental support to manufacturers in Asian countries to speed up installation

- Investors in renewable energy sectors shift to geothermal power generation attracted by the promise of steady revenues year-round, equipment manufacturers relentlessly rely on advanced instrumentation to up the efficiency

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geothermal power plants occupy crucial infrastructure for global renewable energy transition. Over the past decade, a number of actors including governmental, non-profit, and non-governmental organizations in several regions have promoted geothermal energy generation and utilization. Manufacturers in the geothermal power equipment market are leaning on constant technological advancements in the instrumentation to boost the overall efficiency. Geothermal power plants are operating in as many as 26 countries, and the percentage share in global electricity generation was pegged at ~ 0.3% in 2015. That proportion has been steadily increasing year-over-year, nudging equipment manufacturers to improve the engineering capabilities of the systems.

The adoption of environmentally friendly technologies in power equipment, notably in turbines, will spur investments by the energy sector on installing geothermal projects.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Geothermal Power Equipment Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Geothermal power equipment market companies and suppliers have a bright future ahead, with the market projected to expand at CAGR of 5.5 percent during the forecast period of 2019 – 2027. A sizable chunk of revenue will come from Asian nations.

Key Findings of Geothermal Power Equipment Market

Shift toward renewable energy speeds up geothermal power capacity

Worldwide, there is a conscious shift from oil and gas resources toward renewable energy generation, particularly from wind and solar power. Part of this momentum is fuelled by recurrent focus on decarbonising the energy markets.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Over the past few years, the energy sector has shown high affinity toward geothermal systems, given the higher reliability of these over wind and solar energy. The trend has spawned steady dollar investment in geothermal power installations year-over-year. Coupled with this, geothermal power plants capacities have also been increasing on the back of the adoption of better technologies in exploration, drilling, and field infrastructure. Further, stakeholders in geothermal power capacity are ready to ramp up their expenses on installing advanced turbine technologies. According to a finding, in 2019 the installed capacity of geothermal energy was pegged at 13.93 gigawatts. Thus, countries notably in North America, Europe, and Asia have been committing sizable funds in installed geothermal power capacity, expanding the canvas for players in the geothermal power equipment market.