New Statesman enjoys digital subscription growth of 75% alongside a rapid rise in paid-for subscriptions as it pivots for future expansion

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Statesman has announced digital subscription growth of 75% in just one year, with subscription revenues also up 77% in three years following significant investment in its journalism and the launch of new brands and associated digital services.

Thanks to significant investment and a focus on digital transformation, New Statesman sees highest paid circulation for 40 years, with subscriptions revenue also up 77% over three years. With the title set to launch a new website in the coming months.

Registered users on the New Statesman website rose by 83% to more than 200,000 from January 2020 to February 2021, and 86% of New Statesman's circulation is now paid for. The New Statesman website has reached the highest level of audience growth since the introduction of a paywall in early 2018 and it now attracts around 2 million unique users a month. By the end of January this year, the New Statesman's paid circulation had reached 34,451. Print subscriptions rose 12% and the number of readers signed up to our New Statesman newsletters is now over 150,000.

Martin Ashplant, Chief Product Officer, New Statesman Media Group explains: "With the launch of the New Statesman's new website now imminent and following a period of significant, recent digital expansion, our focus is firmly on engagement and communities. This rapid growth in digital readership and paid-for subscriptions shows that the strategy is working and it enabled us to remove network advertising from the website last year."

Robert Jay, Chief Marketing Officer, New Statesman Media Group, who has been at the helm of several new product launches in recent months, says: "Growth has come as part of our focus to build New Statesman's brand and digital offering. The overall subscription numbers are very encouraging and heading in the right direction. To have paid digital subscriptions up 75% in such a short time is testament to the team and we are all set for the next phase of our digital expansion".

With several digital products launched, including a new and improved website underway, the media group's mission remains the same: to analyse and explain the defining issues driving change in the world today.

New Statesman Editor-in-Chief, Jason Cowley adds: "At this time of multifaceted crisis, our response has been to accelerate investment and invest in journalism. In recent months, Philip Collins, John Gray, Chris Deerin, Rachel Cunliffe and Louise Perry have joined the team as exclusive NS writers and we are planning to hire even more outstanding writers. The New Statesman has successfully rebuilt from a low base over recent years and we are now in a position to accelerate our expansion – which includes international expansion under the leadership of Jeremy Cliffe and the launch of a new website. I am delighted by our organic growth and that, across all of our platforms, we are reaching more engaged readers than ever before. I would like congratulate the whole team on all their efforts."