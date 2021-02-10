 

Fan Pass Announces Appointment of John Haugh as VP Sales, Operations & Business Development

Experienced industry executive joins Fan Pass team to manage operational growth, brand advertisers, sponsors and new revenue opportunities

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. John Haugh to the Fan Pass team as the Company sees continued growth and kicks off its February 2021 artist promotions.  

With over 25 years of experience and more than 10,000 touring miles under his belt as a music artist himself, Mr. Haugh’s career spans the media and advertising landscape, encompassing multiple publishing groups, live venues, websites and retail music sales across various networks. During this time, he was able to develop and grow new relationships with major music labels and distribution and marketing executives, and he established regular correspondence with familiar names such as WEA, Universal, Sony Music, RED Distribution, Atlantic, Virgin Music, 4AD, Warner Bros., American Records and more.

Haugh was also the first publishing director to begin landing major concert promoters and entertainment purveyors to his roster of relationships, starting with then “Bill Graham Presents,” which was later acquired by another of his longtime clients “Live Nation,” and further including Planet Entertainment, AEG, Goldenvoice, Concerts West, Nederlander Concerts, Jam Theatricals, Broadway San Jose and more.

Representing advertising agencies and marketing managers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and more, Mr. Haugh has successfully secured advertising dollars and relationships with companies such as Nissan and Intel Corporation as well as forging direct relationships with media buyers and distributors for Anheuser-Busch, Miller Brewing (now Miller Coors), Mickey’s, Beck’s Beer, San Miguel and Dos Equis. Collectively, this experience provided the vision for what would soon be a major shift to digital marketing, and he developed programmatic display sales efforts for multiple large-scale websites; managed inventory and performance analytics for web traffic, digital and display ads, email marketing delivery and performance; and managed promotions, company branding and on-site marketing opportunities that became widely respected by his team of over 100 direct reports. This included event partnerships and national media buying efforts with multimillion-dollar budgets.

