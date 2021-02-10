beaconsmind AG, a Swiss SaaS Provider in Location-based Marketing, Announces the Listing of Its Shares on Euronext Access+ in Paris

Location-based marketing transforming the in-store shopping experience beaconsmind enables retailers with a physical store network and a customer app to increase their sales through location-based marketing: local, personalised messages, offers and other interactions that are sent via the retailer’s mobile app directly onto the mobile devices of customers in store.

beaconsmind (Paris:MLBMD) (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains and the optimization of customer loyalty, today announced the listing of its shares on the Access+ segment of Euronext Access market in Paris to support its global commercial expansion and increase its access to capital and investors.

beaconsmind outfits retail stores with bluetooth beacons to locate and identify customers. Then, beaconsmind integrates seamlessly its proprietary Software Suite with the retailer’s systems. This allows retailers to have a brand-new type of interaction and communication channel with their customers, location-based couponing, and marketing campaigns.

Retailers’ marketing teams use the Software Suite to design high-performing campaigns that transform the in-store shopping experience. This is achieved thanks to the large amount of data captured by the beacons via customer`s phones and analysed in the Suite: in-store shopping behaviours, purchase history, average basket size, physical and digital customer paths, etc. The Suite further enriches the customer data already owned by the retailer and enables more actionable customer segmentations and activation campaigns that can be measured.

Such real time and personalized interactions with customers via their phones (or smart watches etc.) boosts in-store basket sizes, buying frequency and, in the end, customer loyalty. All those key retail metrics allows for a fast break-even on the costs of the beaconsmind solution.

Max Weiland, Founder and CEO of beaconsmind says: “Since 2015, the founding date of beaconsmind, our innovative technology, combining software and hardware, has rapidly established itself as one of the leading solutions for location-based marketing at the point of sale, particularly in the retail and consumer goods. These commercial successes reflect the relevance of our approach based on the seamless integration of our solution, directly to our customers' pre-existing platform. Our long-term collaborations with prestigious brands renewed year after year for more than 95% of them, attest of the high and rapid return on investment of our solution.