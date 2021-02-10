 

1RS Announces Partnership with Cenkos Securities plc

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 12:00  |  45   |   |   

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenkos have chosen 1RS SMCR (Senior Manager and Certification Regime) a cloud based SMCR software product created by 1RS, to help transform its SMCR compliance activities.

Cenkos acts as nominated adviser, sponsor, broker and financial adviser to companies across all sectors and stages of growth.

By selecting 1RS SMCR, Cenkos will be able to manage the SMCR regulations with its streamlined processes and therefore reduce costs.

Tim Bailey 1RS CEO says: "We are very excited to add Cenkos to our growing list of clients and look forward working closely with them to support their requirements as they continue to enhance their risk and control framework"

About Cenkos Securities plc

Cenkos Securities ethos is to focus on understanding their clients' needs to deliver results. They aim to be the lead long-term, trusted adviser to their clients on all their equity capital needs.

They have both flexibility and strength. Since they opened for business in 2005 they have raised more than £19.6bn of equity capital for their clients ranging from less than £1m to £1.4bn. They have a stable team of experienced professionals who are extremely active and have executed some of the most complex transactions in their space.

About 1RS

1RS is a cloud based GRC software provider that helps SMCR, Risk and Compliance Managers to transform the way that financial services organisations evaluate, manage and automate their compliance and end-to-end risk management processes. 

Overall, 1RS SMCR releases more time and resource for the compliance team enabling them to keep actuate and up-to-date records for the maintenance of their statutory obligations.

1RS
38 Borough High Street | London | SE1 2AL
Office: +44 (0)207-175-6177 
Web: www.1rs.io



