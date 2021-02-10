 

Thrombolytic Science, LLC: Thrombolytic Science Reinforces Its IP Portfolio with Patents in Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States and Japan

Thrombolytic Science Reinforces Its IP Portfolio with Patents in Europe,
the Commonwealth of Independent States and Japan

New Patents to Support Global Partnering of Novel Bio-inspired Clot-dissolving Therapy

CAMBRIDGE, MA, February 10, 2021 -- Thrombolytic Science, LLC (TSI) today announced the granting of three new patents during the last 12 months. The invention relates to methods and compositions for safe and effective thrombolysis for ischemic stroke and heart attacks.

The two patents are part of a family of applications based on the international application No. PCT/US2015/058878. The European Patent Office granted Patent Number EP3215221 on February 26, 2020 and has been nationalized in 11 European countries. The Eurasian Patent Office granted Patent Number 035358 on June 1, 2020 and has been nationalized in 9 countries including Russia. The Japanese Patent Office granted Patent Number 6826040 on January 18, 2021.

"These added intellectual property protections further validate TSI's innovative science" said Alexis C. Wallace, MScEng, MBA, TSI co-founder and CEO. "while enabling us to advance our partnering efforts to bring TSI's therapeutic solution to patients across the globe suffering from ischemic stroke and heart attacks".

When an artery is blocked by a blood clot, as is the case in the majority of strokes or heart attacks, biological dissolution of the clot, or fibrinolysis, remains a fast and simple way to reestablish blood flow. However, to date, therapeutic fibrinolysis has been limited to monotherapy and is associated with adverse effects and moderate efficiency overall.

The present set of patents is based on the knowledge that in the human system two proteins participate sequentially in clot dissolution, tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), initiating fibrinolysis, and prourokinase, completing it. Both activators have complementary modes of action and their effect is synergistic rather than additive when given sequentially. Mimicking the natural system, sequential administration enables a safer fibrinolytic effect than the administration of either activator alone, as it allows for the use of smaller doses while retaining efficacy.

Thrombolytic Science developed a proprietary, improved version of prourokinase, and a Phase I trial was completed successfully in 2017. A Phase II, multicenter clinical trial in ischemic stroke patients is on-going since 2019 lead by neurologists at Erasmus MC, in Rotterdam, NL.

About Thrombolytic Science

Thrombolytic Science, LLC is a privately-held vascular health and biotechnology company leading development of a next-generation, life-saving therapy to transform traditional medical approaches for treating ischemic stroke and heart attacks caused by blood clots. The company's vision is to bring clot-dissolving therapy directly to the patient quickly, especially following an ischemic stroke, rather than having a patient wait to get to a hospital. TSI's dual, sequential thrombolytic regimen was established by research in the laboratory of Prof. Victor Gurewich, MD, Harvard Medical School.

For more information, visit tsillc.net or contact us at info@tsillc.net

