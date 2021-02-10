Limbach Holdings Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”), a provider of building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,783,500 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. In addition, Limbach has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 267,525 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to Limbach from the public offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses payable by Limbach, are expected to be approximately $21.4 million, assuming the underwriter’s option is not exercised. Limbach intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, working capital and growth capital.