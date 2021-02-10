Limbach Holdings Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”), a provider of building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,783,500 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. In addition, Limbach has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 267,525 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
The gross proceeds to Limbach from the public offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses payable by Limbach, are expected to be approximately $21.4 million, assuming the underwriter’s option is not exercised. Limbach intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, working capital and growth capital.
Lake Street Capital Markets LLC is acting as Sole Book-Runner for this proposed offering.
The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-232406) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 6, 2019. A registration statement on Form S-3MEF (File No. 333-252929) also relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the SEC on February 10, 2021 pursuant to Rule 462(b) and was effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and a final prospectus with the final terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC, will form part of the effective registration statement on Form S-3 and will be available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, from Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 920 Second Avenue South, Suite 700, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, or by calling (612) 326-1305, or by emailing prospectus@lakestreetcm.com.
