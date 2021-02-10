 

Luc De Vos joins Global Graphics' board of directors

Cambridge (UK), 10 February 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces that Luc De Vos has been appointed as an independent, non-executive director with effect from 15 February 2021.

An engineer by training, Mr. De Vos is credited with championing the early implementations of the internet in Europe in the early 1990s and was the founding father of the EUnet International group, the first commercial internet service provider (“ISP”) in Belgium and the first sizeable pan-European ISP.  A notable business angel during the nineties’ new media and internet boom, he was a key player in the creation, development and internationalisation of businesses that became household names, from KPNQwest, Stepstone, and Starlab, to, more recently, CarsOnTheWeb (now ADESA Europe).

Over the years he has also been a non-executive director to global leasing and fleet management company Sofico, and advisor to unified threat management security provider AXSGUARD and AI powered mobile mapping start-up Geckomatics, and has invested in a diverse portfolio of mainly information and communication technology companies.  In all, he has worked with more than 60 companies with a strong focus on growth and corporate governance.

Guido Van der Schueren, chairman of Global Graphics’ commented, “Luc has more than thirty years’ experience of working with technology companies either as a founder, director, investor or advisor. He brings a depth of knowledge to the board that will contribute to our next phase of growth as we work to increase value for all shareholders.  We appreciate his willingness to join the Board of Directors of Global Graphics PLC and look forward to working closely with him.”

Ends

About Global Graphics PLC

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated software and hardware solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

