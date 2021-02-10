 

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj Decisions of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 12:00  |  21   |   |   

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj     Stock exchange release      10 February 2021 at 1:00 pm EET

Decisions of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting which was held today, on 10 February 2021, passed the following resolutions:

The composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors is three (3) and elected Peter Ryan as the Chair of the Board of Directors, Arno Glöckner as the Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors and Dominic Hill as a member of the Board of Directors for a term of office continuing until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved that the term of office of the current members of the Board of Directors ends upon the commencement of the term of the new Board members.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that no remuneration is paid to the members of the Board of Directors elected in the Extraordinary General Meeting and that all members of the Board of Directors elected in the Extraordinary General Meeting be compensated for travel and other expenses directly related to their Board work.

Other information

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the company's website at www.utgmix.com on 24 February 2021, at the latest.


In Uusikaupunki 10 February 2021

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ

The Board of Directors


Further information:

Dominic Hill, CEO, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, +44 (0) 161 249 1444


UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. "Partnership built to last - and perform" is our brand promise. We always serve the customer in the best possible way by bringing our global capabilities locally close to the customer.

Our main customer sectors are the biochemicals & pharmaceutics, chemicals & polymers, food & beverage, green energy, minerals & metals, pulp & paper, wastewater treatment and fertilizers.

The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj Decisions of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj     Stock exchange release      10 February 2021 at 1:00 pm EET Decisions of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting which was held today, on 10 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Platinum Bank Quickly Deploys the nCino Bank Operating System to Streamline Business Lending
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: Notice to convene Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders
19.01.21
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act
19.01.21
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act
18.01.21
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act
18.01.21
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's CEO Jouko Peräaho steps down from his position, Dominic Hill appointed as the new CEO
18.01.21
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act
18.01.21
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act
18.01.21
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act
18.01.21
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act
18.01.21
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act