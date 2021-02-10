Decisions of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting which was held today, on 10 February 2021, passed the following resolutions:

The composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors is three (3) and elected Peter Ryan as the Chair of the Board of Directors, Arno Glöckner as the Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors and Dominic Hill as a member of the Board of Directors for a term of office continuing until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved that the term of office of the current members of the Board of Directors ends upon the commencement of the term of the new Board members.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that no remuneration is paid to the members of the Board of Directors elected in the Extraordinary General Meeting and that all members of the Board of Directors elected in the Extraordinary General Meeting be compensated for travel and other expenses directly related to their Board work.

Other information

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the company's website at www.utgmix.com on 24 February 2021, at the latest.





In Uusikaupunki 10 February 2021

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ

The Board of Directors





Further information:

Dominic Hill, CEO, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, +44 (0) 161 249 1444





UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. "Partnership built to last - and perform" is our brand promise. We always serve the customer in the best possible way by bringing our global capabilities locally close to the customer.

Our main customer sectors are the biochemicals & pharmaceutics, chemicals & polymers, food & beverage, green energy, minerals & metals, pulp & paper, wastewater treatment and fertilizers.

The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.