Can B Corp and Dr. Karl Zarse Launch ImmuneX2

According to Dr. Zarse, ImmuneX2 ingredients are correlated with optimizing your immune system before you need it. The certified organic twice a day AM/PM supplement is developed by a physician and prepackaged for convenient dosing.

HICKSVILLE, NY, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Can B Corp. ( OTCQB: CANB ) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to announce that its partnership with Dr. Karl Zarse has launched ImmuneX2, a super immune boosting twice a day AM/PM supplement. The two entities have developed a cooperative medical office affiliate program to share in the revenues of ImmuneX2.

Can B and Dr. Zarse are now accepting orders for ImmuneX2, available at:

https://www.immunex2.com/immune and https://www.CanbMD.com

Consumers have the option for a monthly subscription with auto-renewal for a discount to the suggested retail price via the ImmuneX2 website.

Pure Health Products, LLC, a subsidiary of Can B, is manufacturing ImmuneX2 for production under Dr. Zarse’s ImmuneX2 label.

Can B will utilize its existing and growing professional medical sales channel that it has built over the past few years with its lineup of other health and wellness branded products, including Duramed and Canbiola to promote ImmuneX2.

Dr. Karl Zarse stated, “It’s been a pleasure working with such a professional team at Can B Corp. and its Pure Health subsidiary. This collaboration has made my dream come true in having an immune boosting system widely available to the public. I think it’s going to be a game changer as to why keeping an optimized immune system is so important in order to live a healthy lifestyle. I look forward to working closely with Can B’s existing sales channels and ever-expanding network to get ImmuneX2 widely distributed and used.”

According to Dr. Zarse, ImmuneX2’s physician developed immunity optimization formula has both innate and adaptive immune functionality specifically targeted with ImmuneX2’s proprietary customer blend focused on immune system optimization. Dr. Zarse further states that “No other product that he is aware of, exceeds the dosages of this blend while avoiding issues of toxicity. ImmuneX2 can compensate for variations in the client base including malabsorption issues, size differences and baseline health status. Maximum benefit is obtained not only by staying adherent to the daily supplement line, but also by following and learning an online education program.”