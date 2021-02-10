 

Radware Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Record Revenues of $69 million
  • Record Cloud and Subscriptions ARR growing 35% year over year
  • Record year end ARR of $174 million, up 12% year over year
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21; GAAP EPS of $0.06

Full Year 2020 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $250 million
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64; GAAP EPS of $0.20
  • Record net cash provided by operating activities of $62 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

“In the fourth quarter we enjoyed strong business performance in our security offerings, cloud and subscription businesses that are reflected in record ARR, bookings and revenues,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s President & CEO. “With accelerated digital transformation and the need to increase online availability of core business applications, comes the critical need to secure and protect these applications. This, coupled with a very active cyberthreat landscape, creates a strong business environment for Radware. Leveraging our market leading attack mitigation solutions which span DDoS Protection, Web Application Firewall, API security, Bot Management and Cloud Posture Security; and the strength and scale of our strategic partners, we have broadened our reach to yet more top tier customers and are protecting their mission-critical applications.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $69.0 million:

  • Revenues in the Americas region were $27.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, down 7% from revenues of $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region were $24.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 17% from revenues of $20.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Revenues in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region were $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 2% from revenues of $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with net income of $7.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $9.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with non- GAAP net income of $10.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2020
Revenues for the full year of 2020 totaled $250 million:

  • Revenues in the Americas region were $114 million for the full year of 2020, up 8% from revenues of $106 million in the full year of 2019.
  • Revenues in the EMEA region were $78.4 million for the full year of 2020, up 4% from revenues of $75.3 million in the full year of 2019.
  • Revenues in the APAC region were $57.3 million for the full year of 2020, down 19% from revenues of $70.4 million in the full year of 2019.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the full year of 2020 was $9.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with net income of $22.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the full year of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2020 was $30.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $40.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the full year of 2019.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss (gain) adjustment and tax related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $449 million, up from $428 million as of December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $16.1 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the full year of 2020 totaled $61.8 million. Net cash spent on share repurchases in 2020 totaled $45.3 million.

Conference Call

Radware management will host a call on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and the Company’s outlook for the first quarter of 2021.

Participants in the US call: Toll Free 833-665-0598

Participants Internationally call: +1-661-407-1612

Conference ID: 1277375

A replay will be available for 2 days, starting 2 hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-855-859-2056 or (US toll-free) 800-585-8367.

A live webcast of the conference call can also be heard by accessing the Company's website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.  

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss (gain) adjustment and tax related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenues ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” For example, when we discuss the strong growth in our cloud and subscriptions business including annual recurring revenues, we are using forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

2021 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:
Anat Earon-Heilborn
+972 723917548
ir@radware.com

Media Contacts:
Deborah Szajngarten
201-785-3206
deborah.szajngarten@radware.com


 
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
       
  December 31,     December 31,  
  2020     2019  
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Assets          
           
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents 54,771     40,751  
Available-for-sale marketable securities 64,684     36,924  
Short-term bank deposits 191,038     100,276  
Trade receivables, net 16,848     22,610  
Other receivables and prepaid expenses 6,705     7,469  
Inventories 13,935     13,940  
  347,981     221,970  
       
Long-term investments      
Available-for-sale marketable securities 66,836     112,696  
Long-term bank deposits 71,421     137,095  
Severance pay funds 2,453     2,300  
  140,710     252,091  
       
       
Property and equipment, net 22,976     22,971  
Intangible assets, net 12,588     14,481  
Other long-term assets 30,222     24,398  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,823     18,144  
Goodwill 41,144     41,144  
Total assets 623,444     595,199  
       
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity      
       
Current Liabilities      
Trade payables 4,620     6,315  
Deferred revenues 92,127     79,239  
Operating lease liabilities 5,224     5,193  
Other payables and accrued expenses 41,955     34,794  
  143,926     125,541  
       
Long-term liabilities      
Deferred revenues 54,797     50,888  
Operating lease liabilities 24,851     13,914  
Other long-term liabilities 11,409     9,525  
  91,057     74,327  
       
Shareholders' equity      
Share capital 721     710  
Additional paid-in capital 443,018     414,581  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,517     1,145  
Treasury stock, at cost (190,552 )   (145,226 )
Retained earnings 133,757     124,121  
Total shareholders' equity 388,461     395,331  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 623,444     595,199  
       


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
               
  For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
Revenues 69,046   67,362   250,027   252,072
Cost of revenues 12,191   11,994   45,084   45,174
Gross profit 56,855   55,368   204,943   206,898
               
Operating expenses, net:              
Research and development, net 17,748   16,103   66,836   61,841
Selling and marketing 30,399   29,121   113,015   109,556
General and administrative 4,810   4,375   18,924   18,584
Total operating expenses, net 52,957   49,599   198,775   189,981
               
Operating income 3,898   5,769   6,168   16,917
Financial income, net 392   2,745   7,796   8,792
Income before taxes on income 4,290   8,514   13,964   25,709
Taxes on income 1,488   1,183   4,328   3,143
Net income 2,802   7,331   9,636   22,566
               
Basic net earnings per share 0.06   0.16   0.21   0.48
               
   Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 46,204,690   46,900,711   46,460,974   46,816,899
               
Diluted net earnings per share 0.06   0.15   0.2   0.47
               
   Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 47,440,556   48,304,507   47,739,540   48,523,120


   
  Radware Ltd.
  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
  (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the year ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit 56,855     55,368     204,943     206,898  
  Stock-based compensation 53     53     188     224  
  Amortization of intangible assets 464     486     1,891     2,304  
Non-GAAP gross profit 57,372     55,907     207,022     209,426  
                 
GAAP research and development, net 17,748     16,103     66,836     61,841  
  Stock-based compensation 1,210     791     4,409     2,855  
Non-GAAP Research and development, net 16,538     15,312     62,427     58,986  
                 
GAAP selling and marketing 30,399     29,121     113,015     109,556  
  Stock-based compensation 2,501     1,696     8,315     6,954  
  Amortization of intangible assets -     17     -     69  
Non-GAAP selling and marketing 27,898     27,408     104,700     102,533  
                 
GAAP general and administrative 4,810     4,375     18,924     18,584  
  Stock-based compensation 824     742     3,633     3,032  
  Acquisition costs -     (18 )   -     246  
  Litigation costs 145     -     448     883  
Non-GAAP general and administrative 3,841     3,651     14,843     14,423  
                 
GAAP total operating expenses, net 52,957     49,599     198,775     189,981  
  Stock-based compensation 4,535     3,229     16,357     12,841  
  Acquisition costs -     (18 )   -     246  
  Amortization of intangible assets -     17     -     69  
  Litigation costs 145     -     448     883  
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 48,277     46,371     181,970     175,942  
                 
GAAP operating income 3,898     5,769     6,168     16,917  
  Stock-based compensation 4,588     3,282     16,545     13,065  
  Acquisition costs -     (18 )   -     246  
  Amortization of intangible assets 464     503     1,891     2,373  
  Litigation costs 145     -     448     883  
Non-GAAP operating income 9,095     9,536     25,052     33,484  
                 
GAAP financial income, net 392     2,745     7,796     8,792  
  Other loss (gain) adjustment -     -     247     (563 )
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 1,826     (148 )   2,306     2,270  
Non-GAAP financial income, net 2,218     2,597     10,349     10,499  
                 
GAAP income before taxes on income 4,290     8,514     13,964     25,709  
  Stock-based compensation 4,588     3,282     16,545     13,065  
  Acquisition costs -     (18 )   -     246  
  Amortization of intangible assets 464     503     1,891     2,373  
  Litigation costs 145     -     448     883  
  Other loss (gain) adjustment -     -     247     (563 )
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 1,826     (148 )   2,306     2,270  
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 11,313     12,133     35,401     43,983  
                 
GAAP taxes on income 1,488     1,183     4,328     3,143  
  Tax related adjustments 61     39     306     234  
Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,549     1,222     4,634     3,377  
                 
GAAP net income 2,802     7,331     9,636     22,566  
  Stock-based compensation 4,588     3,282     16,545     13,065  
  Acquisition costs -     (18 )   -     246  
  Amortization of intangible assets 464     503     1,891     2,373  
  Litigation costs 145     -     448     883  
  Other loss (gain) adjustment -     -     247     (563 )
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 1,826     (148 )   2,306     2,270  
  Tax related adjustments (61 )   (39 )   (306 )   (234 )
Non-GAAP net income 9,764     10,911     30,767     40,606  
                 
GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.06     0.15     0.20     0.47  
  Stock-based compensation 0.10     0.07     0.35     0.27  
  Acquisition costs 0.00     (0.00   0.00     0.01  
  Amortization of intangible assets 0.01     0.01     0.04     0.05  
  Litigation costs 0.00     0.00     0.01     0.02  
  Other loss (gain) adjustment 0.00     0.00     0.01     (0.01 )
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.04     0.00     0.05     0.05  
  Tax related adjustments (0.00   (0.00   (0.01 )   (0.00
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.21     0.23     0.64     0.84  
                 
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 47,440,556     48,304,507     47,739,540     48,523,120  
                 


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
               
  For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Cash flow from operating activities:                      
                       
Net income 2,802     7,331     9,636     22,566  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                      
Depreciation and amortization 2,676     2,789     10,559     11,283  
Stock-based compensation 4,588     3,282     16,545     13,064  
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 284     150     931     618  
Other loss (gain) (58 )   26     (638 )   (537 )
Accrued interest on bank deposits (239 )   596     (1,210 )   2,123  
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (33 )   64     202     888  
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (2,518 )   (7,557 )   5,762     (2,407 )
Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (2,667 )   (2,140 )   (5,062 )   (6,989 )
Decrease (increase) in inventories (645 )   1,143     5     4,461  
Decrease (increase) in trade payables 802     2,310     (1,695 )   1,775  
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 2,778     (6,416 )   16,797     2,260  
Increase in other payables and accrued expenses 6,955     2,272     8,690     2,784  
Operating lease liabilities, net 1,353     109     1,289     963  
Net cash provided by operating activities 16,078     3,959     61,811     52,852  
                       
Cash flows from investing activities:                      
                       
Purchase of property and equipment (2,045 )   (2,002 )   (8,671 )   (8,155 )
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net (84 )   (7 )   (110 )   4  
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net (12,054 )   2,187     (23,878 )   15,960  
Proceeds from (investment in) sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net 6,579     (1,131 )   18,291     (46,363 )
Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 0     0     0     (12,239 )
Net cash used in investing activities (7,604 )   (953 )   (14,368 )   (50,793 )
                       
Cash flows from financing activities:                      
                       
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,618     3,406     11,903     17,998  
Repurchase of shares (5,750 )   (5,616 )   (45,326 )   (24,509 )
Net cash used in financing activities (2,132 )   (2,210 )   (33,423 )   (6,511 )
               
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,342     796     14,020     (4,452 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 48,429     39,955     40,751     45,203  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 54,771     40,751     54,771     40,751  
               



