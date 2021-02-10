BW Offshore has decided to record an impairment to the book value of the FPSOs Berge Helene, BW Cidade de São Vicente and Espoir Ivoirien amounting to USD 59.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The impairments reflect continued uncertainty around redeployment and extension for certain older units in the fleet. The uncertainty is tied to the current market volatility and future development of oil prices, and also considering increased focus on energy transition.



The impairments will be included in the fourth quarter earnings and annual 2020 accounts which will published on 19 February 2021.