Solstice begins exploration at its newly optioned Red Lake Extension project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corporation (TSXV:SGC) (“Solstice”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a high resolution, property wide, 1102 line-km heliborne magnetic survey (“Mag” or the “Survey”) on the Company’s newly acquired Red Lake Extension project (“RLX” or the “Project”). The Survey’s 50 m spacing will provide high definition magnetic and structural information to aid further exploration on the project. This will supplement the existing government (2008) magnetic and electromagnetic survey* which was flown at 200 m spacing and identified 139 anomalies on the 33 km 2 Project.

“Existing government surveys show a first order structure and numerous other structural features associated with extensive conductors. Given that gold deposits in the region are associated with specific structures, the ability to obtain high definition, cost-effective magnetic data will be an important step in allowing us to refine and potentially locate additional structures and targets. Results of the survey will be used to support an aggressive exploration program beginning in Spring, 2021.” stated Chairman David Adamson.

Solstice just recently entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Lake Extension project consisting of 10 claims (164 units, ~3300 ha) located in the northern part of the Red Lake Gold District (Fig 1). Solstice acquired the Project based on our interpretation that the RLX covers approximately 14 km of strike length of a prominent geological structure which corresponds to the surface expression of a deep structure recently identified, using historical seismic surveys, by Ministry of Northern Development and Mines (MNDM) geologists, as the third major structure in the district**. According to the MNDM, the other two major structures correlate with the important gold deposits of the Red Lake Gold Camp, the Red Lake Gold Complex (Evolution Mining) and LP fault of the Dixie project (Great Bear Resources).