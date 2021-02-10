UNFI Becomes a Distributor of KOIOS and Fit Soda Functional Beverages

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”), the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of organic, natural, and specialty food in the United States and Canada1. Under UNFI’s distribution agreement with the Company dated February 8, 2021, UNFI will carry KOIOS and Fit Soda functional beverages (collectively, “Koios Beverages”) in the United States. With operations dating back to 19762, UNFI has acquired several players in natural and organic food and beverage distribution including Millbrook Distribution Services, Haddon House, and Minnesota-based grocery wholesale and retail conglomerate SUPERVALU, which was acquired by UNFI in 2018 in a cash deal valued at approximately USD $2.9 billion3. For the past two decades, UNFI has been the largest supplier to the organic and natural supermarket chain Whole Foods, whose business represents approximately one third of UNFI’s revenues4. Given UNFI’s robust distribution network and access to tens of thousands of potential points of sale for Koios Beverages across the country, the Company is confident that its recent distribution agreement with UNFI can be instrumental to scaling Koios’ sales pipeline and brand presence in the United States.



Koios is a producer of functional beverages including Fit Soda, a sugar-free carbonated beverage dubbed “Benefits with Bubbles”, and KOIOS, a nootropic beverage containing ingredients that have been shown to improve mental function, focus, and memory. Based out of Denver, Colorado, the Company has placed Koios Beverages in several key sales channels including Walmart and GNC (both in-store and online). Koios Beverages are also sold in retail stores to include more than 100 H-E-B supermarkets in Texas, as well as grocers and sports nutrition retailers in several other U.S. markets. In addition to a dedicated Koios storefront on Amazon.com, the Company also operates its own online store that offers a full selection of Koios Beverages, supplements, and specialty coffees for sale, which can also be ordered on a recurring subscription basis. As the Company continues its rollout of Koios Beverages into new markets in the United States, partners such as UNFI have actively been pursued to provide both distribution resources and strategic advisory services.