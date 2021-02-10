 

UNFI Becomes a Distributor of KOIOS and Fit Soda Functional Beverages

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 12:00  |  73   |   |   

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”), the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of organic, natural, and specialty food in the United States and Canada1. Under UNFI’s distribution agreement with the Company dated February 8, 2021, UNFI will carry KOIOS and Fit Soda functional beverages (collectively, “Koios Beverages”) in the United States. With operations dating back to 19762, UNFI has acquired several players in natural and organic food and beverage distribution including Millbrook Distribution Services, Haddon House, and Minnesota-based grocery wholesale and retail conglomerate SUPERVALU, which was acquired by UNFI in 2018 in a cash deal valued at approximately USD $2.9 billion3. For the past two decades, UNFI has been the largest supplier to the organic and natural supermarket chain Whole Foods, whose business represents approximately one third of UNFI’s revenues4. Given UNFI’s robust distribution network and access to tens of thousands of potential points of sale for Koios Beverages across the country, the Company is confident that its recent distribution agreement with UNFI can be instrumental to scaling Koios’ sales pipeline and brand presence in the United States.

Koios is a producer of functional beverages including Fit Soda, a sugar-free carbonated beverage dubbed “Benefits with Bubbles”, and KOIOS, a nootropic beverage containing ingredients that have been shown to improve mental function, focus, and memory. Based out of Denver, Colorado, the Company has placed Koios Beverages in several key sales channels including Walmart and GNC (both in-store and online). Koios Beverages are also sold in retail stores to include more than 100 H-E-B supermarkets in Texas, as well as grocers and sports nutrition retailers in several other U.S. markets. In addition to a dedicated Koios storefront on Amazon.com, the Company also operates its own online store that offers a full selection of Koios Beverages, supplements, and specialty coffees for sale, which can also be ordered on a recurring subscription basis. As the Company continues its rollout of Koios Beverages into new markets in the United States, partners such as UNFI have actively been pursued to provide both distribution resources and strategic advisory services.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UNFI Becomes a Distributor of KOIOS and Fit Soda Functional Beverages DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with United Natural Foods, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Platinum Bank Quickly Deploys the nCino Bank Operating System to Streamline Business Lending
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
New England Specialty and Natural Foods Distributor Chex now Carrying KOIOS and Fit Soda at Request of Grocery Chain Buyers