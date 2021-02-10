“This is a wartime undertaking,” President Biden said. “Today, I’m signing executive action to use the Defense Production Act and all other available authorities to direct all federal agencies and private entities to accelerate the making of everything that’s needed to protect, test, vaccinate, and take care of our people.” https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2021/01/21/president-joe-biden-count ...

San Clemente, CA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) offers one of the largest line of COVID 19 tests. Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) offers an Antibody IgG/IgM test capable of detecting all the current identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The strains identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1) contain multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein. Global understands the need to be ahead of the virus to conquer the virus.

Under Mr. Strongo’s direction, Global is following the President and his leadership and is making a war on COVID. To conquer COVID and win this war, Global must keep up the research and development of tests.

Mr. Strongo states, “Global continues to do research on all new strains of the COVID-19 virus to make sure the tests we offer are a useful and reliable diagnostic test."

Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, comments on the potential of 500,000 deaths by mid-February, as stated by the incoming director of the Centers for Disease Control. Mr. Strongo states that "the statement about the death toll reaching 500,000 is staggering, and it is our responsibility to be tested and to follow the rules of the CDC. We must keep testing, wearing masks and following the rules of social distancing, as directed by the CDC. We can defeat this virus. We must not take it lightly. It has killed thousands."

The market is growing because of the outbreak of the coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) pandemic, which has increased the demand for rapid testing across the world. As the number of people suffering from the viral infection increases, the demand for rapid testing, which allows detecting the virus quickly, is growing. The adoption of a population-wide testing approach, which includes household, individual testing, is one of the trends influencing the demand for Covid-19 diagnostics kits. The shift from symptomatic testing to mass testing in developed countries is another major factor affecting the market.