Sage Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to announce fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and discuss recent business updates.

