 

Sage Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to announce fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and discuss recent business updates.

The webcast can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.



