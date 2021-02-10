Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. I Filing of S-1

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) today announced that Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. I (“AUS”) has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of 50,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, each consisting of one share of AUS Class A common stock, and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to one share of AUS Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. AUS has applied to list its units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AUS.U.”

Cannae is expected to enter into a forward purchase agreement with AUS in which Cannae will purchase shares of AUS Class A common stock in an aggregate share amount equal to 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock, plus an aggregate of 1,875,000 redeemable warrants to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $75.0 million, or $10.00 per share of Class A common stock, in a private placement to occur concurrently with the closing of the initial business combination.