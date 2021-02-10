 

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. I Filing of S-1

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) today announced that Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. I (“AUS”) has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of 50,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, each consisting of one share of AUS Class A common stock, and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to one share of AUS Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. AUS has applied to list its units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AUS.U.”

Cannae is expected to enter into a forward purchase agreement with AUS in which Cannae will purchase shares of AUS Class A common stock in an aggregate share amount equal to 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock, plus an aggregate of 1,875,000 redeemable warrants to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $75.0 million, or $10.00 per share of Class A common stock, in a private placement to occur concurrently with the closing of the initial business combination.

Austerlitz Acquisition Sponsor, LP I, an affiliate of Trasimene Capital Management, LLC, is the sponsor of AUS, led by William P. Foley, II. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which forms a part of the Registration Statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free from the offices of Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, telephone: (800)-221-1037 or by emailing: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or BofA Securities, Inc. Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001 or by emailing: dg.prospectus_request@bofa.com. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

