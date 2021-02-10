Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences the Largest Tauri-Gum Production Run in Company History in Response to Substantially Improved Macro-Industry Outlook

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has commenced the largest Tauri-Gum production run in Company history, in response to substantially improved macro-industry outlook. Additionally, the Company continues to experience increasingly strong levels of interest – from a broad array of prospective retail & wholesale customers. When completed, this above-referenced production run will yield Tauri-Gum product inventory – worth in terms of retail value – well in excess of $1,000,000 USD.

There has also been an important formulation modification, applicable to this production run. The Company has made the strategic decision to increase the CBD and CBG infusion concentrations to 20mg per each piece of chewing gum. Accordingly – Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate Tauri-Gum flavors (20mg CBD / each piece of chewing gum) and Peach-Lemon, Black Currant Tauri-Gum flavors (20mg CBG / each piece of chewing gum). The Packaging will also be updated to reflect all of the certifications (i.e. Kosher, Halal) and compliance features (i.e. QR codes, UPCs).

Moving forward, the Company is confident about its growth prospects for the remainder of Calendar Year 2021. The Company’s highest margin E-Commerce business segment continues to show overall strength and there has been an acceleration in online customer acquisition. Lastly, the Company has worked with great diligence to enhance its existing infrastructure and increase its production capacity – to strengthen its ability to meet potential increases in demand.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com ). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com