- Development and integration of high-end imaging technologies in handheld imaging devices are giving companies competitive edge over other companies in the market.

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are miniature version of large-sized diagnostic imaging devices in the market, which can be utilized in the diagnosis of patients. Such pocket-sized or handheld devices offer several benefits over the usual methods of testing by making results available within a short period. As such, utilizing such devices, it becomes possible for caregivers and doctors to offer immediate diagnosis and proper treatment of patients. These devices are utilized for various applications, such as venipuncture, wound healing, and others. These factors are likely to foster growth of the global handheld imaging devices market over the forecast timeline, from 2019 to 2027. There is a rising demand for these devices from the orthopedics and dentistry fields as well, thereby further driving demand for handheld imaging devices.

In the dentistry clinics, advanced handheld X-ray systems have been gaining gradual prominence. Players in the global handheld imaging devices market are emphasizing on addressing the issues and rising need of clinicians so as to help dentists gain credibility through use of these devices.

The global handheld imaging devices market is estimated to expand at ~13% CAGR over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027. High capacity battery systems powered X-ray systems are being introduced by companies to attain more accuracy and offer more safety. Technological progress is estimated to play a significant role in the development of the market in the years to come.

Key Findings of Handheld Imaging Devices Market Study

Rapidly Aging Population and High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Demand

There is rapid aging of the population across the globe, especially in the developed parts of the world. Geriatric population is vulnerable and prone to different chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases. High prevalence of chronic illnesses will trigger the demand for early diagnosis, which is expected to generate demand for easily available and efficient imaging devices. This factor is likely to propel growth of the global handheld imaging devices market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027.