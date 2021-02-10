ALLETE Clean Energy announces renewable energy sale agreements with two more Fortune 500 companies for Caddo wind site in Oklahoma

The 303-megawatt Caddo site, with renewable energy sale agreements with three investment-grade Fortune 500 customers, will double ALLETE Clean Energy’s capacity to serve the accelerating corporate demand for clean energy. The project is in Caddo County in southern Oklahoma.

ALLETE Clean Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE), announced today renewable energy sale agreements with the Oshkosh Corporation and Hormel Foods for a combined 100 megawatts from its Caddo wind site under construction in Oklahoma.

“We’re proud to work with two leading Upper Midwest corporations to help them achieve their sustainability goals with Caddo’s renewable energy,” said ALLETE Clean Energy President Allan S. Rudeck Jr. “Projects like Caddo help diversify and decarbonize the nation’s energy supply while strengthening local economies. We are grateful for our partnerships with landowners, communities and lawmakers, who have together created a business environment in Oklahoma that encourages and enables 21st century energy infrastructure investment.”

The project has the support of local communities, where benefits include more than $50 million in tax revenue, $54 million in payments to landowners, and the creation of about 200 jobs during construction and 12 to 15 long-term operations jobs.

Global innovator Oshkosh Corporation has been named one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, one of the Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies by Barron’s and is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Oshkosh Corporation’s sustainability efforts are focused into four core areas including empowering people, building communities, innovation and creating a sustainable future. Specifically around waste and emission reduction, Oshkosh has a goal of a 25% reduction in normalized greenhouse gas emissions at its facilities by 2024 when compared with 2014.

“At Oshkosh Corporation, we are committed to sustainable operations, caring for our communities and practicing strong corporate governance,” said Kevin Tubbs, Oshkosh Corporation vice president and chief ethics, compliance and sustainability officer. “Involvement in projects such as the Caddo wind site is one of many ways that we continue to further our sustainability goals.”

Hormel Foods, named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, recently announced its goal to match 100% of its energy with renewable sourcing by 2030. The Caddo wind site will help the company achieve around 50% of its goal when the project is completed.