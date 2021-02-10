 

California American Water Invested More Than $68 Million in Infrastructure Improvements In 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 12:30  |  21   |   |   

California American Water recently announced its end-of-year investment total and system improvements for 2020. More than $68 million total was invested on system upgrades and various improvement projects in the communities we serve throughout the year. These improvements come despite the complications and challenges posed by COVID-19 public health emergency.

“At California American Water, our goal is to provide safe, reliable water and wastewater service to all of our customers under continually varying conditions,” said Rich Svindland, president of California American Water. “Our team of professionals works around the clock every day of the year to ensure these essential services operate to meet the needs of our customers. This is not possible without significant annual investment in new equipment and facilities and the efficient maintenance of our existing infrastructure. These investments will best prepare our communities for the future.”

Each year, California American Water invests tens of millions of dollars in its infrastructure, which includes both maintenance and upgrades to its facilities. This includes regular maintenance and upgrades to treatment plants, tanks, lift and pump stations, water and sewer mains, fire hydrants and valves, metering equipment and sewer collection system components.

“We were able to deliver on all of our projects despite the hinderances posed by the pandemic,” Svindland said. “We of course had to adjust our own protective equipment, how we interact with customers and our own internal operations to comply with CDC guidelines. Our crews didn’t miss a beat and delivered for our customers the same level of service and investment they have come to expect.”

For 2020, system improvement highlights include:

  • Sacramento Area: Constructed a new booster pump station and piping, interconnecting our Arden System with the City of Sacramento's system to supplement our supply of potable water.
    Installed12-inch water main and relocated sewer services and storm drain. This new main provides in excess of 2,500 gallons per minute and solves a water supply deficit for maximum day demand while also improving fire flow.
  • Monterey Peninsula: Completed six major well rehabilitations throughout the system. Well rehabilitation is the process of thoroughly cleaning the well screen, placing new gravel pack, and other elements to raise the specific total well capacity to its highest possible value. As time goes on, wells naturally degrade in performance due to a variety of issues. A programmatic well rehabilitation program improves capacity and efficiency of aging wells.
  • Los Angeles and Ventura County: Finished significant water main replacement projects in Bradbury and Duarte. These projects replace aging water mains that are more prone to breaks and leakage with more durable materials. Completed construction of the Los Robles Booster Pump Station in Ventura County. Booster pump stations help move water through the system to higher elevation customers, during high demands and to help maintain adequate pressure for consumption and firefighting.
  • South San Diego: On Palm Avenue in the City of Imperial Beach, replaced old 16-inch steel water main that had a history of breaks with a new durable main. This is a portion of an ongoing larger 18,480 feet water main replacement project in Imperial Beach.

The company is poised to spend more than $143 million over the next two years in infrastructure construction and important system maintenance projects.

“We will continue to invest in our communities and employees to ensure our customers have reliable and safe water and wastewater service,” Svindland said. “This is particularly important during a pandemic, where sanitation and reliability are critical.”

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 680,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

California American Water Invested More Than $68 Million in Infrastructure Improvements In 2020 California American Water recently announced its end-of-year investment total and system improvements for 2020. More than $68 million total was invested on system upgrades and various improvement projects in the communities we serve throughout the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
California American Water Provides More Than $3 Million in 2020 to Support Pandemic Stricken Communities
04.02.21
Pennsylvania American Water Opens 2021 Stream of Learning Scholarship Program for High School Seniors
04.02.21
Neuempfehlung: HOT STOCK | Ein seltener Geheimtipp unter den Klima-Aktien
03.02.21
Illinois American Water Completes $1.1 Million in Investment Projects at Rosiclare Water Treatment Plant and Wastewater Treatment Plant
02.02.21
Illinois American Water Urges Customers to Prepare for Extreme Cold
02.02.21
American Water Accepting Applications for 2021 Environmental Grant Program
29.01.21
American Water Donates More Than $350,000 to United Way in Virtual Workplace Campaign
27.01.21
American Water to Host Virtual 2021 Investor Day on February 25
27.01.21
Missouri American Water Invests $11 Million in Jefferson City Clear Well, Pump Station
27.01.21
American Water Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index