Tyler Technologies to Acquire NIC in $2.3 Billion All-Cash Transaction

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV), jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Tyler will acquire all outstanding shares of NIC in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion.

Under the terms of the transaction, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, NIC stockholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash, which represents a premium of approximately 22% to NIC’s 30-day volume weighted average price as of February 9, 2021, and a 14% premium to the closing share price and 52-week closing high of $29.81 on February 9, 2021.

NIC is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,100 federal, state, and local government agencies across the nation. Headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, NIC delivers user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient for citizens and businesses to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information, and making secure payments without visiting a government office. Leveraging its strong track record of innovation, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver new digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. In fiscal year 2020, NIC delivered revenues of $460.5 million and net income of $68.6 million.

“The pandemic has accelerated the shift by governments to online services and electronic payments as more citizens and businesses are interacting digitally with government. NIC is uniquely positioned with its deep expertise and robust digital solutions to partner with us in making government more efficient and more accessible to citizens,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “Our companies share a vision for thriving, connected communities, and our cultures are extremely compatible. The combination will provide extensive benefits for the clients, employees, and shareholders of both companies.”