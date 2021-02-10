 

XPeng to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 8, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 12:45  |  32   |   |   

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 unaudited financial results, on Monday, March 8, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005479/en/

XPeng P7 (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng P7 (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 8, 2021 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 8, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

 

 

United States:

+1-833-350-1333

 

 

United Kingdom:

+44-203-547-8612

 

 

International:

 

+1-236-389-2427

 

 

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3012-6671

 

 

Mainland China:

400-820-9391

 

 

Conference ID:

9292911

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time to be connected to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 15, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-800-585-8367

International:

+1-416-621-4642

Replay Access Code:

9292911

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng Inc. is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPeng to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 8, 2021 XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 unaudited financial results, on Monday, March 8, 2021, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
XPeng Ships Second Batch of G3 Smart Electric SUV for Customers in Norway
04.02.21
LYNX: XPeng: Elektrofahrzeughersteller mit viel Potential?
03.02.21
Wachstum: Xpeng, Q&M Dental, SAP – Unglaubliche Wachstumschancen!
01.02.21
Dow Jones, Tesla, Nio, Xpeng, Novavax, CureVac - Opening Bell
01.02.21
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
28.01.21
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
26.01.21
XPeng launches OTA upgrade for P7
25.01.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Enorme Chancen"; Ehang, GameStop, VW, Tesla, Xpeng, Plug Power, Clean Power, Xiaomi, Bitcoin
22.01.21
XPeng to deploy Amap’s 3rd-gen in-car navigation system
15.01.21
XPeng Unveils Beta Version Navigation Guided Pilot Function

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
181
XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
13.11.20
23
XPENG (XPEV) Börsenkonkurrenz für TSLA und NIO?