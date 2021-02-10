 

DGAP-News Aareal Bank arranges financing for prime European logistics assets

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Financing
Aareal Bank arranges financing for prime European logistics assets

10.02.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aareal Bank arranges financing for prime European logistics assets

- Financing of approx. €300 million was provided for a pan-European logistics portfolio

- New business volume in logistics properties financings strongly increased for 2020

Wiesbaden, 10 February 2021 - Aareal Bank further expanded its logistics property activities in the fourth quarter of 2020.

One of the most significant transactions in 2020 included a loan for the financing of a European logistics portfolio. The sponsor acquired several high-quality properties in prime locations across Europe. All properties comprise state-of-the-art developments and are designed according to latest standards with regards to functionality, sustainability and energy efficiency.

"With a current financing volume of around €300 million, there is potential for expanding the loan agreement", stated Severin Schöttmer, Managing Director at Aareal Bank. "The portfolio was a unique opportunity to finance high-quality and well diversified logistics properties that provide stability in an uncertain economic environment. Once again, we were able to demonstrate our ability to structure complex cross-border transactions in a timely and efficient manner."

Aareal Bank takes advantage of economic trends and shifts allocation of loan portfolio

Despite the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on the global economic activity, the expanded financing activities demonstrate how Aareal Bank continues to take selective advantage of new business opportunities in the commercial property sector.

"Logistics properties already showed considerable growth potential before the pandemic", commented Christof Winkelmann, Member of the Management Board. "Accordingly, we have significantly increased the share of logistics financings in our loan portfolio in 2020."

Contacts:
Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
Sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com

