 

Ryder Chairman and CEO to Address Citi's 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 12:55  |  26   |   |   

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez will present a company update at Citi's 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005060/en/

Ryder System, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez (Photo: Business Wire)

Ryder System, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez (Photo: Business Wire)

Who:

Ryder System, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez

 

What:

Citi's 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference

 

When:

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

 

Time:

1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

 

Webcast:

To access the live webcast, visit http://investors.ryder.com.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Financial = ryder-financial

USA = ryder-usa



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ryder Chairman and CEO to Address Citi's 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez will present a company update at Citi's 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
03.02.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Ryder System, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – R
03.02.21
COOP by Ryder Expands Service to North Carolina
03.02.21
COOP by Ryder Expands Service to California
03.02.21
COOP by Ryder Expands Service to Tennessee
01.02.21
Ryder to Pay Employees to Get COVID-19 Vaccination
27.01.21
COOP by Ryder Expands Service and Insurance to New Markets
13.01.21
Ryder Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” in 2021 by Newsweek