TransEnterix to Host Virtual Investor Day on February 23, 2021

“We are excited to provide an update on Senhance, including a deep dive into the technology and how we are positioning the system in Digital Laparoscopy. In addition, we will be providing updates on our corporate strategy and market opportunity,” said Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer of TransEnterix. “The company made tremendous progress during 2020, and we look forward to sharing surgeons’ experiences with the Senhance Surgical System and where we see the future of Digital Laparoscopy going.”

The Investor Day will be broadcast via a live video webcast, which will be available at the investor relations page of the Company’s website. To register for the event in advance, please use the following link: REGISTER.

Interested parties unable to watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available on http://ir.transenterix.com/events.cfm following the conclusion of the event.

At TransEnterix, Inc., we are digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery (MIS) through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. Digitizing the interface enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and allows us to address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings in surgery. The system features the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System brings the benefits of Digital Laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. Learn more about Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: https://Senhance.com/. Now available for sale in the US, the EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, please visit: https://www.transenterix.com/indications-for-use/.

Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include where the Company sees the future of Digital Laparoscopy going.

